Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tabadulat Limited (Tabadulat), the UAE-based Shariah-compliant investing platform, announced today that it has been granted its full Financial Services Permission (FSP) as a Category 3A licensed entity by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), to be the UAE's first free Halal trading platform.

The full approval gives Tabadulat the green light to be the first to offer regulated global halal brokerage services, addressing long-standing challenges faced by Muslim investors who have been served by fragmented tools, partial compliance, or unregulated platforms.

“Obtaining our full FSRA license is a defining moment for Tabadulat and for Muslim investors globally. It gives us the regulatory foundation to build a trusted, world-class platform that finally brings institutional-grade halal investing to the mass market,” said Samy Mohamad, Co-founder of Tabadulat.

This follows Tabadulat’s In-Principle Approval (IPA) earlier in 2025 and marks the company’s transition into a fully regulated Islamic financial business within ADGM.

The company currently has a committed investment of US$2.3 million, with an additional US$1 million recently secured, strengthening its capital base and supporting its mission to deliver a world-class halal investment experience to Muslim investors globally.

With its full FSRA license, Tabadulat will now be able to introduce:

Regulated Halal Global Market Access

Direct investment access to compliant stocks and ETFs across the US, Europe, GCC, and Asia under a robust regulatory framework.

Enhanced Shariah Governance

Continuous monitoring of listed assets to ensure ongoing compliance with AAOIFI-aligned Islamic finance standards.

Real-Time Compliance Insights

Instant updates when an asset’s status changes, offering clarity and confidence for active investors.

Transparent U.S. Stock Trading

Commission-free trading on U.S. stocks with no hidden fees and absolutely no Riba. Low fees apply only to non-U.S. markets.

For more information, visit: https://tabadulat.com/

About Tabadulat

Founded in 2024 by Samy Mohamad (ex-Morgan Stanley), Ali Abdulkadir Ali (ex-Wahed Invest), and Ahmed Said (ex-Nomo Bank), Tabadulat is building the world’s first unified Shariah-compliant global brokerage platform. As an official AAOIFI member, Tabadulat operates under ADGM’s FSRA regulatory framework and AAOIFI standards, with a platform designed to eliminate Riba, Gharar, Maysir, and exposure to prohibited sectors.

Aiming to empower millions of potential users via our partners, Tabadulat brings Shariah-compliant investing to a global audience through scalable, institution-ready infrastructure.

Tabadulat’s technology stack delivers continuous Shariah screening, real-time compliance alerts, and access to halal equities and ETFs across major global markets. By consolidating what traditionally requires multiple tools, screeners, brokers, and even robo-advisors into a single regulated platform, Tabadulat removes the fragmentation that Muslim investors face today.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: contact@tabadulat.com