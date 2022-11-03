The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (TABADUL), the leading provider of innovative digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Port. The MoU aims to enhance the Port’s services by utilizing the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.

The CEO of TABADUL, Mr. Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi stated: “We are proud to partner with King Abdullah Port, the second fastest growing port in the world, as part of our strategy to contribute to the development of Saudi ports’ services for beneficiaries through the latest modern and emerging technologies. Through this partnership, we aspire to enhance Truck Management and Smart Gate Systems along with billing and payment services through the latest Fintech applications. This contributes to underpinning digital transformation, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

In his turn, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, stressed the important role the MoU will play in enhancing the level of services provided by the port, which is a gateway to a market of more than 400 million consumers across MENA and East Africa, in addition to being ranked the most efficient container port in the world according to the 2021 Container Ports Performance Index. "We are pleased to sign this pivotal MoU with Tabadul, one of our national partners and the leading provider of e-solutions in the Kingdom. Through this MoU, we aim to connect our smart gate system with Tabadul’s transport management system, which is integrated with primary government bodies, to seamlessly access valuable logistics and supply chain data, thus accelerating the transit of goods and reducing delivery times significantly. This agreement will also help to facilitate the use of modern, technical solutions that increase the efficiency of operational performance and enhance the quality of services. Overall, this will consolidate our competitiveness in the field of logistics, better serve importers and exporters, and provide the best supply chain solutions regionally and globally, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to contribute to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents.”

Remarkably, the MoU aspires to fulfill various objectives, including promoting innovation in the transport and logistics, laying the foundation of the upcoming Truck Management and Smart Gate Systems, working on piloting projects that benefit shipping and logistics on a regular basis, in line with quality standards, and finally studying the possibility of data integration, in an attempt to improve operational efficiency and best serve the logistics sector in the region.

About Tabadul

The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul) is a leading Saudi digital logistics company established by Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistics and business sectors. The company’s primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region’s economic aspirations and progress towards large-scale development.

About King Abdullah Port

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2021 by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030