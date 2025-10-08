Dubai: Taaleem has announced the acquisition of a prime school plot in the heart of Ghaf Woods, the first forest living community, marking the beginning of a new partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

This landmark announcement will see the Ghaf Woods destination join Taaleem’s expanding education network, reinforcing the company’s strategic growth trajectory and long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional educational experiences across the UAE.

Through this collaboration, Taaleem will design, develop and operate a premium UK-curriculum school within the Ghaf Woods community, subject to KHDA final approval, responding to the growing demand for high-quality education in one of Dubai’s most innovative and nature-focused destinations. Once complete, the school will provide families with a holistic, values-driven learning environment just minutes from their homes.

Developed by Majid Al Futtaim, Ghaf Woods covers 738,000 square metres near Global Village, off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway. The project will redefine indoor and outdoor living, with a natural forest of more than 35,000 trees outnumbering the residents and a strong emphasis on sustainability and wellbeing.

The community will also feature Ghaf Woods Mall, the Group’s new flagship destination in Dubai and the first-of-its-kind forest-integrated retail space in the region.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Taaleem, said:

“At the heart of Taaleem’s mission is the belief that great schools help shape great communities. Our collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim in Ghaf Woods brings this vision to life, creating a school that inspires learning, nurtures wellbeing and connects young people with nature. Together, we are building environments where families and futures can truly flourish.”

The new Taaleem school will reflect this vision, creating a distinctive educational setting where outdoor and experiential learning are part of everyday life. This approach aligns with the Ghaf Woods ethos of sustainability, community and connection with nature, enabling students to explore, discover and thrive beyond the classroom.

Sam Truman, Chief Operating Officer at Taaleem, said:

“We are proud to announce the development of a new Taaleem school – delivered in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim and located within one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking and nature-inspired communities.

This marks an exciting next step in our mission to bring exceptional, values-driven education to families in emerging communities. The project builds on the strong momentum we’ve achieved since our IPO and reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence where demand is strongest. With the success and reputation of Taaleem schools, and the unique setting created by Majid Al Futtaim’s visionary Ghaf Woods development, this new campus is set to become a beacon of wellbeing, innovation and academic excellence.

We look forward to welcoming a new generation of students and shaping an educational experience that thrives at the heart of this remarkable new neighbourhood.”

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said:

“Our collaboration with Taaleem to establish a school in Ghaf Woods marks a significant milestone in Majid Al Futtaim’s ongoing commitment to nurturing holistic, future-ready communities. Education is the cornerstone of thriving neighbourhoods, and Taaleem’s presence will offer families access to exceptional learning experiences right at their doorstep. This partnership not only reflects our shared vision of enriching lives through quality education but also reinforces Ghaf Woods’ position as one of Dubai’s most desirable and family-centric residential destinations.”

Ghaf Woods will ultimately comprise more than 7,000 premium homes, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, set within an immersive woodland environment. The community will be developed in phases, with full completion scheduled for 2032.

About Taaleem

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 38 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 26 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Company boasts a student body of 41,117 students and world-class faculty from diverse backgrounds.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

For further details, please contact Clive Pierrepont at CPierrepont@taaleem.ae