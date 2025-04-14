A state-of-the-art school is currently under construction on a prime 50,000 sqm plot on Hessa Street, in the heart of South Dubai, close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, with a capacity for 2,000 students

Harrow International School Dubai’s unique design will blend modernity and tradition, incorporating neuro-architectural elements that support pastoral needs.

The school will launch with Early Years to Year 6, with a gradual expansion to follow. Applications are expected to open in September 2025, with the school becoming fully operational by 2026

This opening marks a key milestone in Taaleem’s long-term growth strategy, further expanding access to world-class British curriculum education in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or “the Company”), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 38 schools and listed on the Dubai Financial Markets (DFM: TAALEEM), in partnership with Harrow International Schools Limited ("HISL"), today announced its plans to launch a second Harrow International School, in Dubai. The announcement follows approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the signing of a land lease agreement on Hessa Street of a prime 50,000 sqm plot with capacity for 2,000 students. Its design – led by award-winning Dubai-based firm KODA – will incorporate neuro-architectural elements that blend modernity with tradition, reflecting Harrow’s 450-year legacy of educational rigour.

Harrow Dubai is the second addition to Taaleem’s portfolio of super-premium educational institutions, following the announcement in February 2025 of the opening of Harrow International School Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island in 2026. Strategically located on Dubai’s Hessa Street close to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, Harrow Dubai will span a 50,000 sqm plot, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to support practical and immersive learning. The campus will initially cater to students from Early Years to Year 6, with plans for gradual expansion to accommodate up to 2,000 students. Staying true to Harrow’s longstanding traditions, among other elements of Harrow’s practice, Harrow Dubai will adopt the school’s renowned House system. This fosters a deep sense of belonging, leadership, and camaraderie, ensuring that students develop essential life skills while being mentored in an environment that celebrates both individual achievement and collective success. This structure, combined with Harrow’s unwavering emphasis on its values of honour, courage, humility and fellowship, is a hallmark of a Harrow education.

The British Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Edward Hobart, said “The opening of a Harrow Dubai, the second Harrow in the UAE, under the Taaleem umbrella, marks a significant milestone in the expansion of both Harrow’s and Taaleem’s commitment to educational excellence. This new chapter highlights the growing educational ties between the UK and the UAE and reinforces our shared vision for nurturing the next generation of leaders. Harrow’s distinguished history of fostering character, leadership, and academic achievement will now inspire students in United Arab Emirates, further strengthening the educational landscape here.”

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said, “Harrow has a long-established reputation for excellence, and through our collaboration with Harrow International Schools Limited, we are proud to bring the same values-driven education to Dubai that has shaped generations of leaders. This school reflects our shared vision to create an exceptional learning environment, one that nurtures talent, fosters creativity, and offers unparalleled opportunities in academics, sports, the arts, and beyond. As Taaleem continues to expand its educational presence, the launch of Harrow Dubai reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of education in the UAE and the GCC.

Mr. Mel Mrowiec, Chairman of Harrow International Schools Limited, added: “The launch of Harrow International School Dubai represents a significant milestone in our plans to give more students in GCC countries access to a Harrow education. This development reflects a commitment to delivering a values-led and holistic education that is world-class, underpinned by Harrow’s legacy of academic excellence and leadership development. Harrow Dubai will uphold the highest standards of a Harrow education while serving the needs of a new, diverse, and dynamic community. Our partnership with Taaleem is built on a shared vision – to shape the leaders of tomorrow by offering outstanding educational experiences designed to prepare young people for the demands of an increasingly complex and interconnected world.”

Founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow School holds a global reputation for academic excellence, a broad range of extracurricular activities, and a strong focus on leadership. Harrow Dubai will build on this legacy, offering the prestigious British curriculum in line with Harrow’s high standards, with adjustments to reflect the region’s culture and values. Beyond academic excellence, Harrow Dubai will provide an enriched curriculum that integrates world-class sports, performing arts, and leadership development programmes, ensuring a truly holistic education. This extended offering not only prepares students for top universities worldwide but also equips them with the resilience, creativity, and global perspective necessary for future success.

Harrow School provides close, personalised support to ensure the successful integration of its values and standards into each international partner school. Through tailored induction sessions, expert guidance, and collaborative engagement within the ‘Family of Schools’, Harrow helps lay the foundations for excellence from vision and strategy to policy alignment and school culture

The growing demand for world-class education in Dubai, fuelled by the steady influx of high-net-worth individuals, positions Harrow Dubai as a strategic addition to the city's educational landscape. This landmark development is aligned with Taaleem’s growth strategy which saw Taaleem open Dubai British School (“DBS”) Jumeira in 2024, and with DBS Mira due to open in August 2025, to meet the educational needs of the UAE while delivering long-term value for shareholders.

Taaleem holds exclusive rights to own and operate Harrow International Schools across the GCC.

* Initial approvals are granted from KHDA. Follow up technical approvals are pending subject to KHDA permission as with all new schools in Dubai.

About Taaleem:

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 38 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 26 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Company boasts a student body of 41,117 students and world-class faculty from diverse backgrounds.

About Harrow International Schools Limited:

Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), a trading subsidiary of the charity which owns Harrow School and its trademarks, grants the right to use the name and badge of Harrow School by independently owned and operated schools around the world. HISL provides oversight to ensure that these schools reflect Harrow School’s educational purpose, practice, strategy and philosophy, tailored to the needs of their students and locations.