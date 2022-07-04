Dubai: Symphony SummitAI, a leading global provider of AI-driven IT/Enterprise Service Management solutions today announced that it has stepped up its middle east presence and focus with a formal office in UAE, housed at Sharjah media city. The office since functional has sales and solutions staff in keeping with the objective of being closer to its clients here and engage/support them locally. Symphony SummitAI is also looking to further bolster its current partner network in the region, consisting of leading global/local system integrators/value-added resellers in line with its aggressive growth plans. The company already has leading retail outlets to government/ministries, oil, construction, and IT consulting companies as customers in the region. Symphony SummitAI believes the region is ripe for industry-wide AI adoption. The customers can benefit from AI applications that deliver rapid and tangible results to transform how the enterprises work.

Commenting on the new office, Satyen Vyas, CEO of Symphony SummitAI, said, “The middle east region is clearly one of the key markets globally for enterprise SaaS offering of any kind as government and private businesses across the region accelerate and increase investments in digital transformation. The new office allows us to build on the momentum we have in the region with an existing client base, growing demand for solutions like ours and a good partner network. Look forward to being closer to our customers, serve them better and navigating more to achieve their digital transformation goals using our AI-powered IT/Enterprise Service Management solutions.”

In his comments, Amit Kadyan, Head of Strategy Partnerships (EIT), AL Futtaim Group, said, “We wholeheartedly welcome SummitAI’s entering the region formally with a full-fledged office. The timing is ripe as the region and the UAE, in particular, look to accelerate digital transformation. We have seen how their AI-powered ITSM/ESM solution can increase productivity & growth for companies in the region in an increasingly hybrid world.”

In his comments, M Mobasseri, Co-Founder & CEO, emt Distribution said, ”We have been representing SummitAI in the GCC region for years now. It’s exciting to see them expand in the region with a formal office. We look forward to having more customers in the region realize the power of its next generation of AI solutions.”

About Symphony SummitAI: Symphony SummitAI is an ITIL-verified service, asset, and operations management solution that leverages the latest advances in AI, machine reasoning, analytics, and automation. SummitAI helps enterprise IT leaders and service providers unleash greater productivity within their IT service operations. With AI-driven knowledge intelligence, enterprise service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading global enterprises across all verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs. Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. For details, do visit www.symphonysummit.com