Cairo: In a strategic move, SVREICO Real Estate Investment Company, a leading real estate company operating in Egypt’s iconic Smart Village, and specializing in premium administrative office spaces, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Fawry, the leading digital payments company. This collaboration grants Fawry expanded access to state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge infrastructure within Svreico’s administrative building.

The roots of this partnership trace back to 2021 when Fawry initially secured two floors in Svreico’s administrative building. Now in a significant expansion, the new agreement marks the transfer of ownership of 80% of the entire administrative building to Fawry, substantially strengthening the company’s digital payment services infrastructure.

This partnership is a testament to Svreico’s 17 years of expertise as a premier provider of real estate services. It marks a new chapter in the collaboration between both companies, showcasing Svreico’s ability to offer flexible real estate solutions that support the rapid expansion of industry leaders like Fawry.

The deal goes beyond mere space allocation; it significantly enhances Fawry's commercial and administrative functions, providing the company with crucial access to server facilities and expanding its infrastructure, including parking and storage areas. This comprehensive approach underscores Svreico’s commitment to fostering long-term relationships with major entities, such as Fawry, supporting their evolving operational needs, and meeting the growing demand for digital payment services.

Hisham El-Far, Chairman and CEO of Svreico stated, "The expansion of our partnership with Fawry, a pioneer in digital payments, reflects the confidence in Svreico’s strategy and our 17-year track record of delivering exceptional services to our partners and clients."

El-Far added that this partnership in its new form, enhances Fawry's commercial and administrative functions, enabling them to continuously and effectively elevate their digital payment services by securing rights to leverage substantially more benefits offered by the premises.

This partnership is an integral part of Svreico’s vision to provide flexible real estate solutions tailored to meet the needs of high-growth companies. The company focuses on outfitting strategically located administrative and commercial spaces that are both agile and modern, while also meeting sustainability standards in terms of lighting and ventilation. The Svreico experience is a blend of expertise, innovation, and quality across all projects, creating an environment that fosters corporate growth and prosperity.

About SVREICO

SVREICO Real Estate Investment Company, a leading real estate company operating in Egypt’s iconic Smart Village and specializing in providing premium office spaces, was established in 2007 and boasts 17 years of experience in providing exceptional administrative spaces. Key shareholders include RECAP Financial Investments, Egyptian Export Development Bank, Ahli United Bank, and Misr Bank. A pioneer in the real estate sector, Svreico delivers fully serviced administrative and commercial units while setting new industry standards through modern and innovative designs. The company has successfully developed more than 8 projects in strategic locations within Smart Village. Svreico offers ready-to-use offices with diverse spaces and flexible payment options, including installment plans tailored to meet various business needs.