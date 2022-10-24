Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, as a Partner for its first edition taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 12 January 2023 focusing on “Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future”.

As a Partner, Alba will support the Forum and its aims to promote action on the part of private sector companies, especially SMEs, to meet the net-zero commitments of governments across the region. The Forum will help businesses understand not only what the transition means but provide the opportunity to share knowledge, gain insights and develop practical tools for starting their net-zero journeys.

Alba is already a market leader in sustainability and making significant strides in decarbonisation across its operations to meeting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s ‘Net-Zero by 2060’ objectives both independently and in cooperation with various partners in the public and private sector. Among numerous initiatives currently underway, Alba is making provisions at its Power Station 5 to allow for the use of a mix of hydrogen and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, the company is working towards diversifying its energy sources and adopting clean energy with a 5-7 MW solar farm project under development in collaboration with Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority.

Senior representatives form Alba will join more than 300 expected regional public and private sector leaders and international sustainability experts to discuss and showcase their decarbonisation efforts and what more can be done collectively to support regional companies in making the transition.

Covering all sectors, the Forum will be holistic in nature and highly interactive. It will feature a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and practical hands-on learning for attendees to understand how best to develop strategies, innovate and move their organisations towards a more sustainable low-carbon economy and future.

Topics to be covered will include outcomes from what will be the recently held global climate action gathering - COP 27 – in Egypt in November 2022 as well as sessions covering: the urgency

and path towards a low-carbon future, net-zero ambitions in the MENA region and where we are today, the critical role of the financial sector in funding decarbonisation, the integration of renewables, innovation and the chance to create new, resilient business models, and the evolution of climate regulation.

Commenting, Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Alba, said, “What we do collectively today is but a mirror reflection of what we should do to one another to achieve Bahrain’s objectives of ‘Net-Zero Emissions by 2060’. We can’t just consume our way, the way we have been doing, to get to a more sustainable world. We are delighted to be part of the Sustainability Middle East Forum and look forward to partner together for a sustainable Bahrain.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications and the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, added, “We couldn’t be more delighted to announce Alba as a Partner for the inaugural edition of the Sustainability Forum Middle East dedicated to supporting the net-zero transition of businesses across the region. Alba is already leading the way and making significant investments in the decarbonisation of its own operations and supporting other stakeholders in doing the same. We look forward to their contributions to the Forum and the experience they can share as we look to encourage other companies, especially SMEs that have yet to begin their net-zero journeys, to put climate action at the forefront of their agendas and strategies.”

More information on the Forum’s partners, agenda and expert speakers will soon be announced. For inquiries, please contact info@sustainmideast.com.

