Sustain Labs Paris, an Indian owned sustainability and climate-focused venture builder, is collaborating for the second consecutive year with the Dubai World Trade Center to present GITEX Impact 2024. While GITEX, organized by the Dubai World Trade Center, is one of the largest global technology exhibitions, GITEX Impact is a distinct platform dedicated to climate tech, sustainability, and ESG innovation. Sustain Labs Paris as the program partner, supported the curation of this specialized event within the GITEX Impact framework held at Dubai Harbour, UAE, reinforcing the company’s leadership in advancing climate-tech solutions on a global stage.

The collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Center extends beyond the event itself, encompassing broader initiatives in institution-building, event transformation, and strategic communications, further amplifying Sustain Labs Paris' global influence and reach.

GITEX Impact 2024 is set to draw 120,000+ visitors, 500+ climate-tech companies, over 120 expert speakers, and 150 impact investors from 40 countries, making it a premier platform for sustainability & climate-tech innovation. Sustain Labs Paris is leading the program, which includes initiatives like the GITEX Impact Summer Knowledge Series, featuring prominent global thought leaders such as Niall Dunne, CEO of Polymateria; Dr. Roberta Boscolo, Climate & Energy Lead at the World Meteorological Organization; and David Carlin, Head of Climate Risk at the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, offering in-depth sustainability insights.

Over the past two years, the GITEX Impact Leaders community has grown exponentially, with 300 leaders selected in 2023 and 200 more joining in 2024, bringing the total to 500 sustainability pioneers across various industries. Indian leaders such as Anirudh Gupta, Co-founder of Climes; Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zomato; and Ankit Todi, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Mahindra Group, highlight India's increasing contribution to global climate action.

Under the theme "Reshaping the Future of Sustainable Technology," Sustain Labs Paris will unite thought leaders at GITEX Impact 2024 to address pressing sustainability challenges and offer actionable solutions. Key figures such as Dr. Harish K Ahuja, Head of Sustainability, Power & Carbon Markets, Listing Business and Investor Services at the National Stock Exchange, and Arun Raste, Managing Director & CEO of NCDEX, will lead discussions aimed at advancing sustainability across various sectors. Sustain Labs Paris remains committed to driving global climate solutions, conducting year-round research and providing execution support to help organizations enhance their sustainability strategies.

Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris, said, “Now in its second year, GITEX Impact was created to unite global leaders in climate-tech and sustainability under the larger GITEX umbrella. We are proud to be a part of this global initiative, fostering meaningful collaboration and action to address the climate crisis and advance sustainable solutions on an international scale.”

GITEX Impact 2024 showcases the critical role of climate-tech innovation in building a resilient and sustainable future, with Sustain Labs Paris leveraging its expertise to create a global platform for knowledge exchange and meaningful partnerships.