Dubai-based hospitality innovator stretches its reach into Southern Spain with launch of two new dining venues and a beach club as part of resort refurbishment

Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) has revealed further expansion plans with the announcement it will launch its iconic homegrown Azure Beach, Ammos, and Isola Ristorante Italiano brands in southern Spain later this year. The leading Dubai-based hospitality group renowned for creating lifestyle experiences – from hotels and resorts to restaurants and beach clubs – will unveil the established venues inside the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella - Estepona.

A collaboration between SHG and Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), the leading investor in leisure hotels in southern Europe, the METT Hotel & Beach Resort is perfectly situated between Marbella and Estepona – a high-end residential area with direct access to the glistening Costa del Sol coastline. All three F&B venues are international award-winning brands, with the stunning Azure Beach Club launching its fifth location following success in Dubai and Beirut, and two more soon to open in Doha and Vietnam. The Marbella venue of the popular Ammos Greek Restaurant will be its third after Dubai and a further location set to be announced soon, while Isola Ristorante, the contemporary Italian concept, is opening its third following Dubai and Bodrum locations.

Acquired by HIP in August 2022, METT Marbella - Estepona will be operated by SHG as it seeks to mirror its widespread international hospitality success in the Mediterranean. The hotel, which features 225 rooms and a further 24 suites, will launch in July 2023 following an extensive refurbishment of the venue. The Azure Beach Club will serve as the focal point of the five-star resort located in a region renowned for luxurious lifestyles, beautiful landscapes, and warm temperatures.

The launch of Azure, Ammos, and Isola in Marbella is further evidence of SHG diversifying its portfolio offerings, underpinning its ambitious expansion plans and entering new market in Southeast Asia, North Africa, and Europe. Several more locations will be announced in due course.

“Marbella is synonymous with elegance, luxury, and lifestyle, three characteristics that are also reflective of the Azure, Ammos, and Isola brands,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. “Our partnership with HIP is exciting and we envisage it to be just the start of a long and fruitful relationship together. We believe this relationship will only seek to further support the burgeoning hospitality industry within Marbella and Estepona and overall southern Spain in general.”

