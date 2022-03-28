Dubai, UAE: Summertown Interiors, the UAE’s leading fit-out contractor specialising in sustainable interiors, has recently delivered a number of healthcare projects for world-leading providers in support of the region’s transformation of its healthcare system.

As part of the UAE’s Vision 20401, the government is committed to advancing the region’s healthcare sector with a goal to create a world-class healthcare system, fit for the next 50 years. Today the sector is shifting from curative to preventive care and is increasing investments towards digital and technological infrastructure.

In line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, a key objective is to develop infrastructure that improves the quality of life for residents. There is increasing recognition that smart, well-designed environments help promote patient wellbeing and allow healthcare providers to operate more efficiently.

Summertown’s latest projects include the new American Hospital and its StayWell pharmacy located in recently opened Dubai Hills Mall, Abu Dhabi’s Priory Wellbeing Centre and Mediclinic’s Sports Medicine & Rehab Centre, located in Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Dubai. All projects reflect the shift in healthcare design whereby old facilities are being refurbished and new facilities are being built with a common theme of wellness – spaces that go beyond delivering treatment but instead empower recovery with a welcoming and therapeutic feel.

Leading healthcare provider, American Hospital Dubai appointed Summertown to deliver its latest clinic in Dubai Hills Mall, as part of its strategy to provide dedicated clinics closer to the communities they serve. The fit-out scope encompassed consulting, treatment, and paediatric rooms, as well as a laser treatment room, nurses’ station, reception and cashier area, and other utility rooms.

Summertown also completed the fit-out of StayWell Pharmacy, the retail pharmacy brand which aims to inspire healthier communities and is conveniently located opposite the clinic in the Dubai Hills Mall. The pharmacy features flowing curved bespoke joinery and bamboo design elements to provide a relaxed, calming ambiance, accustomed to fit in with the overall design aesthetic of the mall.

Another healthcare provider to open in a community-driven residential area is Abu Dhabi’s Priory Wellbeing Center a facility that provides psychiatric and psychological mental health, neuro-developmental and behavioural assessments and treatment to adults and children. For the latest project from leading UK provider Priory Group, Summertown transformed the 1,024sqm villa located in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi into a warm and welcoming wellness centre focused on harnessing the fulfilment of its patients.

In collaboration with designers LXA and project managers PMK Consult, Priory’s new wellbeing center embodies a calming atmosphere through a subtle colour palette, natural timber finishing for warmth and opaque glazing on glass that allows diffused lighting to enter the space without compromising desired privacy. Acoustically treated seating nooks enhance the common area to enable a quiet, calming and private waiting experience. Other design elements include wall print designs, minimalist interior, and contemporary space planning, which encourage a cultivating culture for guests and staff.

Summertown Interiors also delivered a new private-sector project recently in Dubai’s Mediclinic Parkview Hospital — part of the hospital group which operates in seven hospitals and over 20 clinics in the UAE. Summertown undertook the full interior fit-out of the 1,107 sqm fourth floor of the state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary hospital. A first of its kind integrated facility for the treatment of sports injuries, sports performance, musculoskeletal complaints, and rehabilitation therapy, the refurbishment included efficient planning of the space to bring to life a revolutionary offering for Dubai that provides a blended balance of hospital-level services and comprehensive rehabilitation training.

Marcos Bish, CEO of Summertown Interiors comments: “Our recent healthcare projects are positive examples of how healthcare facilities in the region are transforming from traditional clinical environments into welcoming and therapeutic spaces that go beyond delivering treatment to empower patient recovery. It’s great to see the increase in investment to improve the region’s healthcare system, and we’re delighted to be able to assist our world-class healthcare clients in the delivery of these diverse projects.”

Summertown Interiors is supporting further healthcare institutions to transform their facilities to improve wellbeing. With its expertise in sustainable interior solutions, Summertown can help healthcare companies achieve their goals by helping bring to life their designs and adopting smart solutions and sustainable construction techniques to maximise the long-term value of their facilities.

