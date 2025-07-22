Cairo: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion and offer smart, flexible financing solutions, souhoola one of Egypt’s leading consumer finance companies has announced the launch of its latest auto financing program, “START”, which is now considered one of the most powerful financing offerings in the market in terms of value, speed, and ease of process.

“START” program is aligned with souhoola’s strategy to expand its service offering and deliver accessible and flexible financing solutions. It allows customers to own the car of their dreams with financing of up to 80% of the vehicle’s value, with a credit decision issued within just one hour using only their national ID, making it one of the fastest financing systems currently available. Repayment terms extend up to 84 months (7 years), with financing amounts reaching EGP 7 million, positioning START as one of the highest-value programs in the market.

To deliver a seamless and integrated customer experience, souhoola has partnered with a select group of trusted and certified car dealerships across Egypt, giving customers access to a wide range of high-quality options while simplifying and accelerating the purchase and financing process.

The program targets a wide customer base, including salaried employees and self-employed individuals both new and existing clients. Eligibility criteria include an age range of 21 to 60 years for salaried employees, and up to 65 years for self-employed individuals at the time of loan maturity. START covers all types of new and used cars, with a minimum down payment of 20%, giving customers real flexibility in choosing a vehicle that fits their needs and budget.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed El-Shanawany, Managing Director of souhoola, commented: “The launch of START is part of our strategic vision to provide innovative financial solutions that respond to the fast-changing dynamics of the Egyptian market while supporting national efforts to enhance financial inclusion. This program is designed to be more than just a financing product, it’s an empowerment tool that delivers a flexible, instant, and secure experience, reflecting our continued commitment to innovation.”

He added: “At souhoola, we believe the future of financing lies in simplifying the experience and building trust and transparency. With START, we are redefining the auto financing journey in a way that resonates with the ambitions of the new generation of consumers, while reinforcing our position as a key player in the evolution of Egypt’s consumer finance sector.”

Mohamed Gamal, Chief Business Officer at souhoola, added: “START is not just a financing solution, it’s a real enabler that gives individuals the freedom to choose the car that matches their lifestyle, without extra burdens or complex processes. The program was developed based on in-depth market research to provide our clients with fast, flexible, and transparent financing that boosts their purchasing power and improves their quality of life. What sets START apart is its fully integrated value, from rapid approval and simple application to high financing limits and long repayment periods. At souhoola, we place customer needs at the heart of everything we do and START is a direct reflection of our deep understanding of their everyday challenges.”

It is worth noting that souhoola was established in 2019 as a consumer finance company dedicated to offering technology-driven financial solutions that promote financial inclusion and improve the quality of life for Egyptians. Leveraging its financial and commercial expertise, souhoola develops innovative solutions that help individuals overcome growing economic challenges and enjoy a seamless and distinguished shopping experience.