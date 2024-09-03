Request was 2.7 times oversubscribed with global interest from 24 banks from 3 continents

Riyadh: AviLease, the rapidly expanding global aircraft lessor announced today that it has successfully raised USD2.5 billion 5-years unsecured term facility. The unsecured term facility will be used, inter alia, to fully refinance a bridge facility AviLease raised in 2023 when acquiring the Standard Chartered aircraft leasing platform.

The financing is structured in 2 parts, a conventional facility of USD1.730 billion and a Sharia’ah Compliant facility of USD770 million. AviLease received substantial interest across the local, regional and international markets, and was 2.7 times oversubscribed.

AviLease Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Fahad Al-Saif, said: “The strong market response and the diverse profiles of lenders, including our existing lenders joined by new lenders, is another testament to the continuous global confidence in our business model and growth prospects. Outside the Bank Market, AviLease will continue to explore a variety of debt funding sources as it delivers on its ambitious strategic objectives which aims to contribute to the development of the aviation ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

AviLease Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Edward O'Byrne, said: “We are very pleased to announce the successful closing of this USD2.5 billion 5-year unsecured term financing facility, supported by a syndicate of banking partners across 3 continents – a token to the global confidence of banks in AviLease. We thank all our lenders for their continuous support and long-term confidence in AviLease. The quality and breadth of demand exceeded our expectations, and we are thankful to our banking partners for their support in achieving this outcome.

“It is crucial for us to call on a wide variety of global trusted financial partners with strong balance sheets, who can provide, over the years, continued funding to support our growth objectives,” he added.

The company reconfirms its plan to expand its fleet, as it aims to become one of the world's top 10 aircraft leasing companies by 2030.

Today, AviLease is a global aircraft lessor headquartered in Riyadh with offices in Dublin, Limerick, Singapore and Fort Lauderdale. AviLease has a portfolio of 180 owned and managed aircraft representing a book value of USD6.5 billion.

Conventional Facility:

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC acted as Co-ordinating Bank;

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. (DIFC Branch), BNP Paribas, Citibank Europe PLC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and The Saudi Investment Bank acted as Bookrunners;

Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited and Natixis acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers;

Agricultural Bank of China (DIFC Branch), China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, Gulf Bank K.S.C.P. and Saudi Awwal Bank acted as Lead Arrangers; and

Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) acted as Agent.

Sharia'ah Compliant Facility:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Acted as Co-ordinating Bank;

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation, Alinma Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., (DIFC Branch - Dubai) and Riyad Bank acted as Bookrunners;

The Saudi National Bank and Warba Bank K.S.C.P. acted as Lead Arrangers; and

Riyad Bank acted as Global Agent and Investment Agent.

White & Case acted as counsel to AviLease while the Lenders were advised by Pillsbury.

About AviLease

AviLease is an aviation financing and leasing firm investing in the latest generation aircraft through purchase and lease-back transactions, portfolio trades and direct orders from aircraft manufacturers, aiming to contribute to the development of the aviation ecosystem.

Fully owned by PIF, AviLease has robust financial support and outstanding competencies which will support its vision and rapid growth ambitions. Founded in June 2022, AviLease is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company's portfolio consists of the latest generation of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft from the world's leading manufacturers.

With a seasoned management team comprised of local and international experts, AviLease is poised for growth. By localizing knowledge and expertise, the company is building a strong foundation to become a national champion in the global aircraft leasing market.

