MUSCAT: From the earliest stages of its digital transformation journey, BankDhofar has prioritized the implementation of robust cybersecurity frameworks. Through advanced systems, strict policies, and comprehensive procedures, the bank continues to safeguard its digital infrastructure against cyberattacks. This strategic focus not only ensures safe, seamless, and reliable services for customers but also aligns with Oman’s broader objective of building a resilient digital economy as envisioned in Oman Vision 2040.

BankDhofar remains a pioneer in the digital evolution of the banking and financial sector in Oman, consistently investing in cutting-edge technologies and secure banking systems to protect customer transactions. One of its notable security enhancements is the deployment of the 3D Secure protocol, which adds an extra layer of verification for online card transactions to reduce fraud.

The bank also ensures full compliance with regulatory standards and directives set by the Central Bank of Oman. Among the latest frameworks is the Cybersecurity Regulatory Framework introduced in 2023. This directive outlines requirements for all banks and financial institutions in Oman to maintain robust cybersecurity governance. It addresses critical areas including risk management, technology and operations, compliance, audit, and third-party vendor oversight—ensuring institutions can respond dynamically to evolving cyber threats.

BankDhofar views cybersecurity as a shared responsibility. While the bank continuously fortifies its defenses, it also encourages customers to stay alert and informed. Digital threats continue to grow in sophistication, making it vital for customers to adopt secure practices, such as avoiding suspicious links and never disclosing personal or financial information to unverified sources.

In line with this, the bank actively conducts awareness campaigns via its website and social media platforms, educating the public on common electronic fraud tactics—such as phishing calls or emails that aim to steal sensitive information including civil ID numbers, card details, or login credentials.

BankDhofar urges all customers to exercise caution and refrain from sharing confidential information. In case of doubt or suspicious communication, customers are encouraged to immediately contact the bank’s 24/7 call center or report the incident to the Royal Oman Police. The bank also recommends several essential security practices: regularly changing PINs and passwords, installing trusted antivirus software, updating the mobile banking app through official app stores, and using biometric features like fingerprint or facial recognition for app access. Additionally, customers should avoid using public networks for financial transactions and remain cautious when using ATMs, cash deposit machines, or interactive banking kiosks.

Through proactive investment in technology and public education, BankDhofar reaffirms its dedication to creating a secure digital banking environment for all.