Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Germany’s Messe Düsseldorf GmbH and UAE-based Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management have announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, under which the German company will acquire a stake in the AccessAbilities Expo, hosted annually in Dubai.

The agreement was announced during the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, which concluded on October 8, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, CEO of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the owner and organizer of the AccessAbilities Expo, and Wolfram N. Diener, President and CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, the owner and organizer of REHACARE International.

This marks the first presence of Messe Düsseldorf the world’s third-largest exhibition and conference organizer in the Middle East region. The collaboration will pave the way for both parties to advance the availability of the best assistive technologies and global rehabilitation practices to serve over 50 million People of Determination across the Middle East.

The partnership is expected to expand Dubai’s exhibition industry by introducing new activities, leveraging the combined strengths and extensive experience of both teams in organizing major international events.

Ghassan Suleiman stated:

“We are delighted with our strategic partnership with Messe Düsseldorf, a leading global exhibition and conference organizer. This collaboration will unify our teams’ efforts and open new opportunities to launch joint initiatives and activities aimed at empowering People of Determination across the region.”

He added that the partnership will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for assistive technologies, attract new investment opportunities in technology and innovation sectors that improve the

lives and well-being of People of Determination and senior citizens, and align with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which envisions the city as the best in the world for living, working, and tourism by 2033.

“Our teams will work diligently to bring the best international technologies and rehabilitation practices to the region, which will help create thousands of new jobs and attract more international experts to serve this cherished segment of our local and global communities,” he emphasized.

Wolfram N. Diener, President and CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, said:

“Our partnership in Dubai strengthens our presence in the region and effectively connects two major exhibitions. The AccessAbilities Expo will remain the leading regional event under Dubai’s leadership, while our strategic alliance aligns its strengths with the global REHACARE network in Düsseldorf and China.

In practice, this means developing shared content, creating new pathways for exhibitors and buyers, and increasing international participation from innovators in rehabilitation and assistive technology. This is how we bridge borders and remove barriers to the free flow of ideas, technology, and trade. It’s a truly global partnership with strong local roots.”

Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 aims for a total economic target of AED 32 trillion over the next ten years, the creation of trade corridors with 400 global cities, and the establishment of Dubai as the world’s most enabling hub for investment, entrepreneurship, and talent. It also focuses on the digital economy and future industries that rely on advanced technologies to enhance quality of life and human well-being.

