BHM Capital Financial Services, a regional pioneer in the financial services sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Tawasal SuperApp, a premier communication and lifestyle application.

This association will provide Tawasal SuperApp users with unparalleled access to both local and international financial markets via BHM Capital Financial Services platform.

Under this strategic alliance and building on Tawasal's recent collaboration with BHM Capital, Tawasal SuperApp users can now not only receive real-time stock market updates but will also be able to execute trades through BHM Capital's trading platform. With this newly introduced groundbreaking service, users can always stay up to date with instant and reliable information on stock market trends, engaging them to make informed investment and educated trading decisions.

Chief Financial Officer of Tawasal Information Technology LLC, Louis Couriol, stated, "At Tawasal, we believe in empowering our users with the tools to take the lead in their financial journey. Our collaboration with BHM Capital is elevating this commitment by providing the door to ultimate brokerage services. In this partnership we are crafting a financial tapestry where timely information and efficient management converge. Together with BHM, Tawasal aims to position its users as frontrunners in effortless experiences and financial innovation.”

“We believe that this strategic partnership with Tawasal SuperApp will reinforce the company’s vision and position as a leading provider of cutting-edge financial services and a powerful testament to our commitment to growth, we will continue to develop BHM’s services to keep providing its clients with fundamental advantages while making a change in the competitive environment between the companies, and paving a new path to all other financial service providers in the region”, said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer, BHM Capital.

Tawasal’s user-friendly interface will seamlessly redirect users to BHM's trading platform, where they can create an account and carry out all trading transactions. This exclusive service offered to Tawasal users will contribute to enhancing their overall experience within the app.

Tawasal SuperApp is expanding its range of services, driven by an approach focused on improving their user experience. The app offers a diverse range of services, from HD calls, messaging, Mellow AI: Tawasal's virtual assistant, in addition to many other services.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial institution in the UAE’s capital markets, listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

About Tawasal Information Technology:

Tawasal Information Technology is a leading IT company dedicated to the development and innovation of technological solutions. The company emerged on the UAE market in 2022 and strives to provide a single, home-grown platform that caters to all user’s needs while delivering high-quality, reliable, and user-friendly solutions that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. Connectivity, security, digital safety and seamless enhanced services are principles that stand at the core of the company.

Tawasal’s flagship product, the Tawasal SuperApp, launched on the UAE market in March 2022 has had a rapidly growing popularity in the region easily reaching over 2 million users. The SuperApp which is available for download on AppleStore, Google PlayStore and Huawei AppGalery, offers a wide range of services- from communication via chats, groups, audio and video calls to lifestyle services like news, games, sports, virtual AI assistant and many more.

For more information, please visit: www.tawasal.ae