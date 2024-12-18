Dubai, UAE: Repton Al Barsha, one of Dubai's most progressive schools, has joined hands with StockGro, India’s leading stock market learning platform, to introduce practical financial literacy and investment skills into its curriculum. This forward-looking partnership underscores the school’s dedication to equipping students with real-world skills through an experiential, skill-based approach to learning.

The collaboration will feature initiatives such as awareness campaigns, quiz-based competitions, and hands-on learning programs. These activities aim to foster critical thinking and contemporary financial knowledge among students, preparing them for life beyond the classroom. Through inter and intra-school experiential prep zones, students will gain practical insights into the world of finance, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

Chandini Misra, Principal, Repton Al Barsha said, “At Repton Al Barsha, we prioritize preparing students for life, not just exams. Partnering with StockGro allows us to equip them with essential financial literacy skills, blending academics with real-world learning,”

This collaboration also marks a milestone for StockGro, expanding its footprint into Dubai as part of its UAE journey. The program is expected to benefit thousands of students, equipping them with the financial skills they need to succeed in life.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, StockGro, said, “With the unwavering support of the leadership at Repton Al Barsha, we are excited to join forces on this initiative. At StockGro, we are committed to the transformative impact of practical education. This partnership equips young individuals with essential financial tools for success, fostering a generation that is both academically proficient and financially literate.”

About StockGro

StockGro is a leading experiential social learning platform for trading and investments, trusted by more than 35 million users worldwide. It has successfully empowered students across 1100+ prestigious educational institutions with immersive financial learning experiences. Through this collaboration, StockGro continues its mission of fostering financial literacy and practical education for the next generation.

