Since the project’s launch in June 2022, the advisory firm successfully culminated the first phase of the project and has now kicked off phase two, turning the vision into a financially feasible development

United Arab Emirates: Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, announces the completion of phase one of the mixed-use masterplan project in the mountainous area of Oman. The four-phase project launched in June 2022, with SHA spearheading the development across the tourism and hospitality sectors to optimise the destination’s economic potential and attract further investment. The mixed-use project encompasses an overarching strategy to develop an attractive, profitable destination, appealing to domestic and international travellers.

Working together with governmental agencies, local investment groups, internationally-renowned master planners, and infrastructure and sustainability advisors, SHA is now initiating the second phase of the project. This includes the development of one of the ridges of the Hajar Mountains into a holistic tourist destination, highlighting Oman’s highest terrain and unique history and artisanry.

The sectors SHA is currently covering includes looking at creating all types of accommodation; from wellness escapes and luxury hotels to more standardised 3- and 4-star offerings, as well as family-run B&Bs, which maximise the local community’s involvement. SHA is also looking into the potential development of niche products such as lifestyle boutique hotels, glamping solutions, container camps and farmhouses, catering to diverse customer needs and raising the destination’s competitive edge, enhancing overall tourism in the country.

Stretched along the northern coast of Oman, from southwest of Muscat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Hajar Mountains are a six-hour drive away from Dubai, making for the ideal getaway destination for travellers looking for an adventure in the wild terrains or a luxurious and relaxing weekend in the mountains.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are delighted to be working on Oman’s stunning Hajar Mountains and developing world-class real estate and hospitality projects with internationally renowned groups. We have successfully finished the first phase of the project and we look forward to continuing working alongside our partners in driving new opportunities to attract investment and connect experiences with assets to ensure overall success.”

In addition to advisory and asset management services, tourism master planning remains a key activity for the boutique firm. As a subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors has been instrumental in transforming the Northern Emirate into a world-renowned tourist destination for active and family tourism. It has also worked with a wide variety of clients and partners with a key focus on tourism across the GCC and internationally, successfully implementing comprehensive destination strategy plans for individual owners as well as holding companies, sovereign wealth funds and nations.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently oversees a portfolio of hotels and resorts valued at over USD 1.25 billion, including 3,500 keys across three countries, It has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses.

-Ends-

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager and consultant, offering its’ clients the long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its’ entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries, and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses.

For all media inquiries contact:

Nour Chaoui

Q Communications

nour.c@qcomms.ae