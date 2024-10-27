Dubai, UAE – AGMC and MINI Middle East are excited to welcome visitors to the MINI-EVerse, an interactive pop-up event that will guide guests through the seven distinctive driving modes of the legendary MINI in a multi-sensory adventure.

Happening on November 2 and 3 at The Yard, Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, this is not just another car display — it’s an interactive look into the heart of what makes MINI special. The MINI-EVerse will give visitors an opportunity to explore and interact with MINI models: MINI Aceman, the MINI Countryman, and the MINI Cooper 3-door. But what makes this event truly unique is the journey guests will get to embark on through seven different rooms in the pop-up, each designed to represent one of MINI’s distinct modes.

Visitors can start with Core Mode to discover MINI’s essence, explore its classic charm in Timeless Mode, stroll through a lush MINI forest in Green Mode, find serenity in Balance Mode, thrills in Go-Kart Mode, a sensory experience in Vivid Mode, and finally, leave with personalised MINI items in Personal Mode.

Each space within the MINI-EVerse is thoughtfully designed to stimulate the senses, allowing guests to not only see, but feel, smell, and engage with the brand in a whole new light.

Whether you’re a MINI fan or just looking for a unique, family-friendly experience, this pop-up promises fun, excitement, and plenty of Instagrammable moments.

The MINI-EVerse pop-up is open to all. Make sure you don’t miss this unique experience and make sure to save the dates.

When: – 4pm to 10pm on Saturday, November 2

10am to 10pm on Sunday, November 3

Where: –The Yard, Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

ABOUT AGMC:

The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Marketing Manager, AGMC

Email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Jala Hammouda, Gambit Communications

Email: jala@gambit.ae