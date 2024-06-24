AvaFutures simplifies the account opening and funding process, allowing customers to sign up, fund their accounts using credit cards or other electronic methods, and start trading within minutes. The pricing and commissions are attractive and transparent with no hidden fees. Customers can manage accounts online or access 24/5 support in over 10 languages, all free of charge.

Traders can trade Micro, E-mini, and Standard futures contracts on indices, commodities, metals, FX, cryptocurrencies, treasuries). The popular MT5 trading platform offered by AvaFutures, provides traders with advanced charting capabilities, automated trading, in-depth analysis and Level 2 data free access. Ava Futures offers a suite of comprehensive learning resources all developed for the retail traders to enhance their trading skills and knowledge .

AvaTrade’s 9 regulations in 6 continents, ensures trader safety and security. Partnering with CME Group, the world’s largest Futures exchange, AvaFutures offers futures contracts on the S&P, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, among others. Additionally, AvaFutures collaborates with other leading exchanges like EUREX for European future contracts, with plans to add more instruments in the near future.

AvaTrade CEO Dáire Ferguson added: “For nearly two decades, AvaTrade has been at the forefront of providing traders with exceptional opportunities. The introduction of AvaFutures marks a new chapter in our dedication to our clients, broadening our range of products and providing them for the first time with direct access to some of the world’s largest exchanges. Our relentless focus on the client is the driving force behind our efforts to ensure a secure and dynamic trading environment.”

