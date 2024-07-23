The group reaffirms its commitment to boosting Morocco's automotive industry.

Enhanced and unified customer experience across Morocco in line with Stellantis' high standards.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic move, Stellantis has announced a two-phase acquisition of Sopriam, a subsidiary of the Al Mada group. The initial phase involves immediate majority control, followed by the full acquisition of 100% of shares by early 2025. Stellantis will now directly handle the import and distribution of its Peugeot, Citroën, and DS Automobiles brands in Morocco, in addition to its existing brands (Fiat, Abarth, Jeep®, Alfa Romeo) through its established distribution network.

This capital injection marks a significant step in consolidating Stellantis' presence in Morocco, a journey that began in 2015 under a strategic partnership with the Moroccan government.

Stellantis’ diverse footprint in Morocco is highlighted by its extensive commercial network, the establishment of the first Africa Technical Center (ATC) in Casablanca focusing on “Core Technologies” and future mobility solutions, and the consistent growth of its Kenitra plant, which aims to double its production capacity to 400,000 vehicles by 2027.

Samir Cherfan, Stellantis COO for the Middle East and Africa, stated: “This acquisition underlines Stellantis’ dedication to advancing the automotive industry in Morocco. Our Kenitra plant is already among Stellantis' top industrial sites and significantly contributes to our regional goals of achieving an annual production capacity of one million vehicles by 2030, with local integration exceeding 90%.”

He continued: “"Regarding our business objectives, our ambition is to become the Market Leader with over 22% market share by 2030, aligning with our 'Dare Forward 2030' strategic goals. This substantial vertical integration of our import and distribution activities, especially in a key market like Morocco, represents significant progress toward this ambition.”

As part of this acquisition, Stellantis is committed to delivering a unified and enhanced customer experience across the Kingdom.

Yves Peyrot des Gachons, Managing Director of Stellantis Morocco, commented: “By optimizing our commercial capabilities and consolidating synergies across our various operations, we are committed to providing our customers with a consistent experience that meets Stellantis’ high-quality standards and adheres to our customer-centric approach.”

He added: “Our customers will have access to a broader range of vehicles and benefit from increasingly innovative mobility solutions. We are more dedicated than ever to providing cleaner, safer, and more accessible mobility options.”

He concluded: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Sopriam and its management teams for over 90 years of exceptional partnership. Together, we have navigated many milestones and overcome numerous challenges, always remaining true to our commitment to excellence and innovation. I thank Sopriam for its trust, continuous collaboration, and dedication, which have been pivotal to our shared success.”

Following the Executive Board held today, Samir Chefan was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Sopriam. Yves Peyrot de Gachons was named Managing Director of Sopriam.

Stellantis in Morocco:

Employment

5192 employees, including:

Kenitra plant: 3,852 workers

ATC (Casablanca) : 922 engineers

Commercial network

59 sales sites

Brands marketed : Fiat, Abarth, Jeep®, Alfa Roméo, Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel.

Used vehicles: Stellantis &You, Spoticar

Production capacity (Kenitra plant)

200,000 véhicules/year

Vehicles produced : Peugeot 208, Citroën Ami, Opel Rocks-e, Fiat Topolino

-Ends-

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com