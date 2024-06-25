Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East, a global leader in automotive innovation, organized a one-day insight session on Electric Vehicles (EVs) service center and vehicle safety standards for the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO) and delegates from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regulatory and standardization bodies. This event, held at the Certified eExpert Center Facility of Swaidan Trading Co. LLC in Dubai, was designed to help the region’s regulatory bodies understand more about best practices and procedures in EV Service center and ensure consistent safety standards across markets.

Underscoring Stellantis' dedication to sustainability and leadership in vehicle electrification, the session provided a platform for GSO representatives to explore the latest in EV technology. In line with Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategy to become a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, the discussions included a comprehensive overview of Stellantis's current GSO-certified EV lineup, the criteria for eExpert Center Certification, safety protocols for handling EV accidents, EV battery handling, Service center safety requirements, and guidelines for EV personal protection equipment (PPE).

Stellantis's selection by the GSO for this visit highlights the automaker’s significant contributions to the EV sector. Notable Stellantis EV models, including the PEUGEOT ePartner, PEUGEOT eExpert, PEUGEOT e2008, Fiat eDoblo, Fiat 500e, and Abarth 500e, are certified by both the Gulf Standard Organization and the UAE Ministry of Industry. Further demonstrating its commitment to EV innovation, Stellantis provided two electric vehicles, the PEUGEOT e2008 and PEUGEOT ePartner, to Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) and the College of Engineering at Qassim University in Saudi Arabia in 2023 for a project assessing the suitability of EVs to hot environmental conditions in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the workshop, Shahzad Tauqir, Director of Aftersales at Stellantis Middle East, said: "We are honoured to organize the Gulf Standardization Organization and Gulf Cooperation Council regulatory delegates at our eExpert facility in UAE. This marks a significant milestone for Stellantis Middle East, reinforcing our dedication to pushing the boundaries of EV mobility in the region. We remain committed to driving innovation and sustainability, working closely with regulatory bodies to enhance safety and environmental protection."

The session was attended by representatives from the GSO; UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO); Bahrain Standards & Metrology Directorate (BSMD); Oman Directorate General for Standards and Metrology (DGSM); Qatar General Organization for Standardization (QS); and Kuwait Standards and Industrial Services Affairs (KOWSMD). The Stellantis Middle East delegation was led by Shahzad Tauqir, Director of Aftersales, with Suraj Chandrasekharan, National Service Manager, representing Swaidan Trading Co. LLC, part of Al Naboodah Group.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders.