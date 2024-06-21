Bproauto offers affordable parts that fit most makes and models for every customer

Dubai, UAE: Stellantis, the global automaker, has announced the Middle East launch of bproauto, its new next generation of quality aftermarket parts and products. The launch of the brand in the region is aligned with Stellantis's Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, to grow its share of sales in the independent aftermarket and expand its aftersales footprint in the Middle East.

Bbroauto parts are competitively priced, offer high quality parts with a 2-year warranty and fit most automotive makes and models.

The recently launched bproauto parts lineup includes Air Filters, Oil Filters, Brake Pads, Brake Rotors and Cabin Air Filters. Moreover, Stellantis will introduce more high-quality products in second half of the 2024, including Batteries, Injectors, Alternators/Starters and Suspensions.

As part of the strategy, Stellantis extended the product line up and unveiled bproauto engine oil this month, designed to meet the diverse needs of post warranty, all automotive makes and models. Available in both mineral and synthetic formulations, the initial launch of bproauto engine oil includes four viscosities 5W30, 5W40, 20W50, and 5W20. This variety ensures suitability for different weather conditions and driving styles prevalent in the region. In the second half of 2024, Stellantis plans to introduce additional grades, viscosities, and SKUs, aiming to offer an almost complete range of mineral and synthetic engine oils.

Commenting on the launch, Shahzad Tauqir, Director of Aftersales at Stellantis Middle East, said: "The introduction of the bproauto brand and the launch of bproauto Engine Oil underscore our commitment to providing unique aftermarket solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers here in the Middle East. We are confident that bproauto will set new standards in the aftermarket sector, becoming the preferred brand for out of warranty, all most make and model customers, who are seeking high quality, reliable, and valuable aftermarket automotive solutions."

Bproauto offers a comprehensive product lineup, covering 90% of core maintenance needs, 80% of fundamental light repair tasks, and 70% of complementary repair needs. This ensures a holistic approach to automotive care, catering to diverse requirements across different vehicle models.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com. Contacts: communications@stellantis.com or investor.relations@stellantis.com