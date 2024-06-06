Dubai, UAE: Stellantis, the global automaker, has announced that Eurorepar, its automotive multi-brand product range, has expanded its Middle East product offerings with the launch of a new line of automotive aftermarket parts designed specifically for Chinese car brands. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Eurorepar and underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of car owners and independent workshops across the region. The pilot program was launched recently in partnership with Swaidan Trading Co LLC, which is part of the Al Naboodah Group.

Following the successful participation at Automechanika Dubai 2023, where Stellantis showcased an extensive array of Eurorepar’s automotive multi-brand product range, the company is pleased to unveil parts meticulously crafted for Chinese car models. In recognition of the need for reliable and affordable aftermarket options for Chinese car brands, Eurorepar Middle East has diligently worked to ensure that its products are designed to meet the specifications and requirements of these vehicles, providing a seamless fit and optimal performance.

These components have undergone rigorous engineering and testing to ensure seamless compatibility, optimal performance, and unparalleled reliability. They address the growing demand for aftermarket solutions tailored to popular Chinese car brands such as MG, Geely, Changan, Haval, Maxus, and others across the Middle East.Shahzad Tauqir, Aftersales Director, Stellantis Middle East, stated, "Our expansion into Eurorepar parts, extending its product line into Chinese applications, directly addresses the increasing demand from Chinese car enthusiasts in the region. We are committed to providing them with high-quality aftermarket parts through Eurorepar. This initiative reflects our dedication to meeting evolving needs. Our team remains committed to delivering exceptional support as we thrive in this dynamic market.”

The newly expanded product line includes a wide range of filtration parts, encompassing air filters, cabin filters, engine oil filters, as well as high performance brake components like brake pads and brake rotors. These additions align with our mission to provide comprehensive solutions that enhance the driving experience and ensure the longevity of vehicles on the road.

Eurorepar Middle East saw a critical need to cater to vehicle owners who were no longer covered under warranty or service plans. By providing tailored support for these vehicles, backed by a reputation for reliability and excellence reflective of its association with Setellantis, Eurorepar Middle East is empowering customers with the confidence to maintain and repair their vehicles with OEM-quality, performance-focused aftermarket parts.

Eurorepar has successfully expanded its presence in the Middle East, with a strong presence in GCC. Offering a range of multi-brand spare parts and workshop consumables, Eurorepar caters to the diverse demands of the Middle East's automotive market. This comprehensive range is tailored to meet the specific needs of all repairers in the region.

Moreover, Eurorepar is proactively fostering partnerships with channel partners to expand its presence within the independent aftermarket segment in the Middle East. With a firm commitment to establishing itself as a frontrunner in the tier-two segment of independent aftermarket parts, Eurorepar is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for specialist quality parts.

Present in more than 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products - including spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables, and more - from Stellantis Group. With more than 17,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive ranges on the market, combining quality, affordability, and performance, and is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents. All parts are covered by a two-year warranty to offer peace of mind to operations managers who prioritize performance and reliability in their day-to-day business.

About Eurorepar

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.