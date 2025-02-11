Manama, Bahrain – As part of their participation in LEAP 2025 conference in Riyadh (February 9-12, 2025), stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, and PLDT Global Corporation (PLDT Global), the international arm of PLDT Inc., have announced signing a strategic partnership to deliver innovative digital solutions to clients, driving business growth and enhancing customer experiences.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for stc Bahrain and PLDT as they join forces to drive digital transformation and address its key challenges.

stc pay Bahrain will offer PLDT Global's products and services directly through its app, strengthening connections with the Filipino community in Bahrain. These offerings include loading (top-up) to various Philippine mobile wallets, telecom postpaid bill payments and recharges, utilities (electricity and water), government services, insurance, and more. This integration will provide clients with more flexible and secure payment solutions.

"stc pay's partnership with PLDT Global reinforces our dedication to providing superior customer experience. By integrating their services, we're expanding our international presence and offer our growing subscriber base a wider range of digital payment solutions for a truly global payment experience," stated Khalid Al Osaimi, Chairman of stc pay Bahrain.

"We are thrilled to join forces with stc pay Bahrain. This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with cutting-edge digital solutions that meet their evolving needs. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses and communities through reliable and innovative services," said Albert V. Villa-Real, President and CEO at PLDT Global.

Building on a successful first year, PLDT Global and stc Group have extended their partnership, leveraging AI and digital technologies to further enhance connectivity and voice services.

​​​​​​For more information, please visit www.stcpay.com.bh