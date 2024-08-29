Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - stc Group, a leading digital enabler, successfully supported the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC) throughout July and August as an Elite and Founding Partner. Hosted at Boulevard City in Riyadh, the EWC marked a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a global gaming hub, aligned with the Vision 2030 goals. His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, attended the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The Esports World Cup recorded more than 500 million viewers who consumed over 250 million hours of content, making it the most-watched tournament in 2024. The event reached its highest peak in viewership of 3.5 million during the League of Legends Grand Final.

At the heart of EWC’s success was stc Group’s unparalleled delivery of advanced connectivity and digital services, with 22 gaming and streaming servers optimized for latency, and +3.6K actions in the Group’s internet gateway to sustain low latency rates. stc Group ensured that every aspect of the event was seamlessly powered through its state-of-the-art 5G network, providing gamers with an experience unlike any other in the esports industry. stc Group oversaw three indoor solution sites with 21 5G zones, capable of serving 10K players with high internet speeds.

Real-time performance monitoring and dynamic network optimization ensured uninterrupted gameplay and enabled the competition among gamers worldwide. Throughout the tournament stc Group dedicated 45 engineers, with 16 technicians onsite 24 hours a day to ensure optimal service, with 11 real-time dashboards for performance monitoring.

These technologies elevated the overall gaming experience of the tournament, setting a new benchmark for future esports events.

stc Group’s involvement in the inaugural Esports World Cup marks a significant milestone in its journey to empower the digital transformation of the kingdom. stc Group have provided the world-class network infrastructure that ensured the success of this event. This partnership not only underscores stc’s leadership in the digital space, but also aligns perfectly with the Vision 2030 goals of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the gaming and esports field.

Partnering with EWC allowed stc Group to push the boundaries of what’s possible in esports. The Group’s advanced connectivity solutions and innovative digital services provided the foundation upon which the entire Esports World Cup was built. This collaboration is a shining example of how strategic partnerships can elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

The stc play Gaming Hall was a central attraction at EWC, bringing together the largest gathering of gamers in history with more than 1,500 of the world's best esports players from over 100 countries, and offering a range of immersive experiences. As one of the three key venues named after stc Group—alongside stc Arena and stc TV World Cup Studios—the Gaming Hall served as a dynamic hub for community tournaments and various activations. These venues collectively highlighted stc Group’s pivotal role in the festival, showcasing its commitment to advancing the esports industry in the Kingdom. While stc Arena and World Cup Studios hosted thrilling esports matches, the Gaming Hall provided a space where both amateur and professional gamers could connect, compete, and engage with the latest in gaming technology, further solidifying stc Group’s leadership in the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia.

In partnership with Gen.G, stc play hosted a premier esports training program, offering a three-day course designed to equip gamers and enthusiasts with the knowledge and skills required to pursue a path to pro, including hands-on match opportunities. A total of 78 gamers graduated from the Gen.G training program, with 45 completing Rocket League Game Training, 23 in Esports Coaching and 10 in Valorant Game Training.

The program culminated in a Gen.G Graduation Ceremony held on Friday 23 August, where students were awarded certifications in recognition of their achievements. The ceremony featured keynote speeches from Badr AlMarshoud, Head of stc play, who discussed the future of gaming in Saudi Arabia and its alignment with Vision 2030, and from Guan Wang, President of the Gen.G Academy, who highlighted the global potential of gaming and the course materials covered. The event concluded with the presentation of awards and certificates to students.

stc pay and stc tv, subsidiaries of stc Group, enhanced visitor and player engagement throughout the EWC. stc pay provided seamless digital payment options, simplifying transactions, while stc tv offered comprehensive coverage, connecting audiences from around the world to the excitement of the tournament on-ground, reaching 500 million viewers locally and internationally.

Through its pivotal role at the EWC, stc Group is making significant contributions to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, positioning the kingdom as a global digital hub. As Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, stc Group’s investments in the gaming industry are supporting ground-breaking initiatives and innovations, propelling the kingdom toward becoming a premier hub for esports and gaming worldwide.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.