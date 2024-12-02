The Group’s ‘Job Attachment Program’ boasts partnerships with the likes of Ericsson, Huawei, PwC and Deloitte.

A 72% surge in participation demonstrates stc Group’s commitment to cultivating a high-performing work force and empowering Saudi talent.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has partnered with 25 local and international organizations to offer employees a unique opportunity to bolster their careers. The Job Attachment Program (JAP), launched two years ago, provides participants with hands-on experience, opportunities to explore career paths, and develop professional skills.

The Job Attachment Program partners with renowned local and international companies, including Ericsson, Huawei, Deloitte, and PwC, where employees can engage in short-term assignments or internships. The experience allows employees to gain practical experience, develop industry-specific skills, build valuable networks, and bring innovative ideas back to stc's work environment.

The trailblazing program is instrumental in shaping future leaders and cultivating a culture of innovation and growth within the company. It aligns with stc Group’s commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for individuals to thrive in today’s fast-changing workforce. It also serves as a bridge between academic learning and the demands of the job market, offering a hands-on, immersive experience for career exploration and development. The program plays a pivotal role in nurturing Saudi talent across a range of industries, including AI and cyber security. With a variety of program categories, learning experiences are customized to meet the specific needs of applicants and hosting partners.

Participation in the program has increased 72% since last year, demonstrating stc Group’s commitment to cultivating a high-performing work force and developing Saudi talent. As well as enhancing stc Group’s work force, it is fostering a wave of new ideas and energy, creating a culture of continuous learning.

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here