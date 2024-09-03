STC Bank is one of the leading digital innovators in the stc Group portfolio,

Founding Partner, STC Bank (formally stc pay), is Saudi Arabia’s newest and first fully digital bank having received SAMA’s approval in April 2024. The bank will officially launch its commercial services later this year.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: STC Bank, Saudi Arabia’s newest and first digital bank, has announced its role as a Founding Partner of 24 Fintech, Saudi Arabia’s new flagship fintech event which will host finance, policy, technology and investment leaders from around the world in Riyadh.

The annual world-class event is set to elevate Riyadh’s global financial technology ambitions and demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to shaping the future of finance. Key issues that will be discussed include governance, risk and policy, cybersecurity, global interoperability, and innovation in payments. 24 Fintech features four unique streams, the Executive Summit, 24° Trends, the Futures Forum and Fintech Fusion. STC Bank, Founding Partner of 24 Fintech, will showcase its offering and services at the event. Visitors will be able to download the STC Bank application, pre-register and gain early access once the bank launches later this year.

STC Bank has evolved from the highly successful stc pay, Saudi Arabia’s first and most popular digital wallet. STC Bank has been available to a select group of customers following SAMA’s approval in April 2024. The bank will expand its offerings to include a full suite of banking products, building on the innovations and services that stc pay customers have come to appreciate.

24 Fintech is a brand-new event in Saudi Arabia, that is poised to advance Riyadh’s position as a fintech hub. STC Bank is proud to support 24 Fintech as a Founding Partner, and to welcome leaders from the kingdom and around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing our sector.

24 Fintech runs from the 3rd-5th September 2024 at Roshn Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

About STC Bank:

STC Bank is a leading digital bank and financial services provider in Saudi Arabia. Established with a mission to transform the way people manage their money, STC Bank offers a wide range of innovative financial solutions, including mobile payments, money transfers, bill payments, and more. With a focus on convenience, security, and accessibility, STC Bank is committed to empowering individuals and businesses with simple, reliable, and efficient financial services.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

