Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded the SAMENA LEAD award for “Outstanding Customer Experience in the Middle East”, in honor of its distinct efforts and endeavors at leading the way in digitizing service experiences, and placing customers at the center of its operations.

stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of providing state-of-the-art and next-generation connectivity services, leading the way in digitizing service experience to its customers, and investing in new infrastructure. The company is prioritizing customer needs by streamlining transactions, digitizing services, addressing consumer evolving needs and establishing a dedicated team to address customer inquiries and complaints.

Commenting on the award, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain said: “Our customers at stc Bahrain have always been a top priority, and we are keen to provide them with the latest high-tech and customer-centric digital products and solutions as to cater to their growing needs, with a strong sense of vision and a clear commitment towards driving Bahrain’s future and position it as a digital hub in the region. We are honored today to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts in driving innovation with new revolutionary technologies for our customers in Bahrain, and we will continue to pursuit more achievements in the future.”

As part of its efforts in enhancing its customers experience and within its focus on improving and reducing repeat calls, stc Bahrain has introduced the First Call Resolution Desk which specializes in identifying the reasons for repeated customer calls. This approach allows stc Bahrain to address customer issues effectively, resulting in reducing the total number of repeat calls in 2023 by 13%. Furthermore, in the era of digitization, as they strive to streamline transactions, stc Bahrain’s chatbot effectively processed around 300,000 interactions, showcasing a significant enhancement in resolution satisfaction. This year, they achieved an impressive 83% resolution satisfaction rate compared to the 76% recorded during the same period last year.

