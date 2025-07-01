Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, is making significant strides in youth empowerment and community development through launching its 'EMERGE' internship program. This internship program symbolizes the transformative journey that interns undergo, emerging as confident, skilled individuals ready to enter the workplace. It also empowers interns with future-oriented opportunities and professional guidance, encouraging personal and professional growth, resilience, and practical application of skills, enriching the overall internship experience.

Over the past 15 years, stc Bahrain has played a pivotal role in empowering youth by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world corporate experience. Since 2010, the company has delivered over 80,000 hours of internship and summer training, shaping the skills of Bahrain’s future workforce. For 2025, the program includes 22 interns, with a dedicated allocation to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) over the past two years, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to community development.

stc Bahrain Chief Human Resources Officer, Fahad Alowaini commented, " ‘EMERGE’ program is a true reflection of stc Bahrain’s commitment to nurturing and empowering young national talents. We take great pride in offering impactful training opportunities that help shape the skills of Bahraini youth and prepare them for the demands of the future job market. At stc Bahrain, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our internship programs to align with the evolving needs of the local market and the rapidly growing telecommunications and technology sector. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact and fresh ideas our interns will contribute during their time with us”

"The two-month 'EMERGE' Summer Internship program equips interns with comprehensive knowledge across various fields including corporate presentation development, CSR, design thinking, and more. In addition to this broad exposure, the interns benefit from a three-day specialized training in project management fundamentals provided by the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). This collaboration with BIBF aims to enhance the interns' knowledge and skills in effective project management practices through courses such as Project Management Fundamentals. The interns also participate in a two-day iCAMP workshop conducted by INJAZ Bahrain, where they acquire essential leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills."

In addition to this, stc Bahrain has established strategic partnerships with several universities across Bahrain such as American University of Bahrain, British University of Bahrain, Royal University for Women, Euro University of Bahrain, Bahrain Polytechnic and University of Bahrain. These partnerships allocate a specific number of slots for summer and winter internships, along with stc Bahrain employees.

The EMERGE programme exemplifies stc Bahrain's dedication to cultivating the next generation of talent, paving the way for a bright future for Bahrain's dynamic workforce.