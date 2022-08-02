Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has introduced the availability of BenefitPay services on the “My stc BH” app. stc Bahrain customers are able to pay their bills, recharge and top-up their prepaid lines in a secure and convenient manner, with BenefitPay as a direct payment option on the app.

The new feature on “My stc BH” app aims to enhance customer experience with an easy, fast, seamless, and secure payment method in a convenient manner. In 2022, My stcBH has witnessed and increase in number of registrations by %100 compared to 2021. As for BenefitPay, Bahrain’s national electronic wallet payment system, it has witnessed an increase in debit cards transactions by 215% in 2021 compared to 2020, and is a widely used payment platform in the Kingdom.

Mr. Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “We are pleased to announce the introduction of BenefitPay services on our app, giving users a seamless and quick way to pay their bills, top-up, or purchase any devices, mobile, TV, laptop or other. As one of the most popular payment applications amongst nationals and residents in Bahrain, it just became easier to transact digitally with us through “My stc BH” app. We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experience and to provide the latest advanced digital solutions in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda”

Ahmed Almahri, Head of Business Development & Services at BENEFIT, commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with stc Bahrain, to provide new innovative services to their consumers. By incorporating BENEFIT’s secure and seamless transaction solution, this partnership enables stc Bahrain consumers to continue using the operator’s diverse services in a more innovative and hassle-free manner. In line with BENEFIT’s core objective of providing lifestyle solutions that are vital to everyday life, this initiative seeks to make transactions truly accessible by empowering consumers with the convenience that comes with digitalization. We believe that our values are aligned with those of stc Bahrain, particularly in terms of being at the forefront of innovation and placing a high emphasis on customer experience, and we look forward to this partnership and creating a positive difference for users.”

As a world-class digital enabler, stc Bahrain has created the “My stc BH” app to provide a wide range of services from bill payment, top-up prepaid lines, monitor usage, roaming services and online shopping. The app provides users with the latest offers and promotions, providing a platform for customers to manage their accounts. The application also contains features such as auto pay, the ability to save credit card information to automatically pay bills, pay/recharge using apple pay, buy devices, and more. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play for all users to keep tabs on usage and pay bills.