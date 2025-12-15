Dubai - StashAway, a wealth management platform, is offering UAE-based high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) greater opportunities to build long-term wealth through private markets. The move follows a year of strong growth among its high-net-worth clients, with this segment driving over 75% of its growth in the UAE over the past 12 months.

The new semi-liquid offerings – private infrastructure and private equity portfolios – are managed by Hamilton Lane, a global private market specialist with over US $956 billion in assets under management. With these portfolios, investors will benefit from significantly lower minimums, lower fees, and monthly liquidity, providing flexibility than traditional funds typically lack.

StashAway’s momentum reflects a broader trend: Nearly 10,000 new millionaires are expected to arrive in the UAE by the end of 2025. As the country continues to attract global wealth, its wealth management landscape is becoming increasingly digital, with growing demand from affluent investors for alternative investment opportunities.

Increasing demand for private market investment opportunities

Globally, private markets are reshaping the investment landscape, with the number of publicly listed companies declining significantly over the past 25 years. Recent data revealed there are just 2,800 public companies, compared to 18,000 private businesses with annual revenues above US $100 million in the United States. This disparity underscores that opportunities to build wealth will increasingly be found in private markets, both in the US and worldwide.

With StashAway’s expanded private market offering, UAE-based HNWIs can tap into these growth opportunities. Clients can now access private infrastructure and private equity – an asset class with target net annual returns of 10-12%.

Michele Ferrario, Co-founder and CEO, StashAway comments, “We’ve seen tremendous demand from high-net-worth investors who value the transparency and unbiased wealth advisory that we offer. Now, we’re bringing that same trusted experience to private markets, making it simple for investors to access high-quality, institutional-class opportunities.”

In line with StashAway’s existing private markets offering, both portfolios have significantly lower minimums and fees compared to private banks. While private banks often charge up to 3.5% in total management fees, StashAway clients pay a management fee as low as 0.5%. Unlike traditional private market funds with 10 to 15 year lock-ups, StashAway’s new portfolios allow investors to access their capital after a short initial lock-up period – offering greater flexibility as their financial goals evolve.

Raaed Sheibani, UAE Country Manager, StashAway adds, “A diversified portfolio with exposure to private markets is vital for high-net-worth investors seeking to build long-term wealth. But many clients tell us that high minimums and long lock-ups of traditional private market funds make it hard to get started or maintain the right allocation. We’re committed to making these opportunities more accessible. Our semi-liquid offering does exactly that – providing flexible access without tying investors into multi-year lock-ups.”

Both portfolios offer multi-manager & sector diversification through a single investment. The Private Infrastructure portfolio provides exposure across sectors such as energy, transport, digital networks, and utilities. The Private Equity portfolio is diversified across private equity life stages, geographies, and vintages.

Historically, both asset classes have outperformed public equities, while simultaneously experiencing lower volatility. As an example, a 10% private infrastructure allocation to a traditional 60/40 portfolio from 2014 to 2024 would have increased returns by 5.3% and reduced volatility by 10.6%. They are therefore essential to strengthening long-term portfolios.

These portfolios reflect StashAway’s broader commitment to simplifying access to the best investment solutions. They expand the platform’s suite of HNW offerings, which also includes Private Credit and unbiased wealth advisory for StashAway Reserve clients.

In the UAE, StashAway is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

For more information, visit: https://www.stashaway.ae/private-markets.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital investment platform that was launched in 2017 to empower people to build and protect wealth in the long term. Offering simple, intelligent, and cost-effective investment and cash management solutions, StashAway has led the way in transforming the way people invest and grow wealth. Today, StashAway operates in five markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Thailand, with billions of dollars in assets under management. The company was recognised by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020 and ranked among CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies in 2023, 2024, and 2025. In the UAE, StashAway is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).