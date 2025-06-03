*WHX Tech offers access to high-impact partnerships and exposure to stakeholders actively seeking new digital health solutions

Dubai, UAE – WHX Tech, a pivotal new event shaping the future of digital health innovation, will bring emerging startups together with global investors and senior industry buyers during the launch of the three-day show in September this year. With several focused initiatives designed to drive meaningful connections and real-world impact, WHX Tech promises to provide startups with a platform to scale up and shine.

Organised by Informa, the minds behind WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health), the inaugural WHX Tech will be held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health and Emirates Health Services (EHS). Running from September 8-10 at Dubai World Trade Centre in partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the show will feature a dedicated investor programme providing powerful investors the opportunity to back the digital health of the future; a personalised networking programme aimed at establishing influential connections; and the Xcelerate Startup Competition offering access to funding and opportunities to scale.

A Catalyst for Change: The Xcelerate Startup Competition

Xcelerate, the highly anticipated digital health startup competition featuring 50 ambitious startups with implementation-ready technologies, stands at the heart of the offering for startups. The competitors will present innovative solutions in digital health, including Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and wearables, live on stage in phased rounds during the event’s first two days with 12 shortlisted candidates going forward to the September 10 finals.

An influential panel of judges will decide the “Xcelerate Champion of Innovation”, who receives equity-free prize money of US$50,000, as well as a complementary stand and sponsorship package for WHX Tech 2026. Winners of the “Xceptional Patient-Centric Innovation” prize will receive a complementary stand and sponsorship package for next year’s event, while the “Xtraordinary Early-Stage Startup” winner will receiving a complementary stand for WHX Tech 2026.

The Xcelerate judges include global industry experts like Jacopo Losso, Director General at the European Business Angel Network; Noa Khamallah, General Partner at Don’t Quit Ventures; Fadilah Tchoumba, CEO of African Business Angel Network; Milad Alucozai, Co-Founder & Board Member at Revalia Bio; Stefan B Beerhalter, Vice President at German Accelerator Life Science, Start2 Group; and angel investor and startup advisor Elsa Hyland, who is also a board executive at Stress Point Health, with more influential judges to be announced in the coming weeks.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President at Informa, said: “Startups are driving the future of healthcare through innovation by tackling urgent challenges such as staffing shortages, interoperability and accessibility. From AI to wearables, these pioneers are transforming diagnostics, treatment, and patient outcomes. WHX Tech brings all the right people together, from policy makers to investors, and provides a global stage to empower startups to accelerate this momentum and shape the next era of digital health.”

Investors Programme: A Launchpad for Funding and Growth

For startups seeking investment, the WHX Tech Investor Programme presents an exclusive, by-invitation opportunity to engage with top-tier investors, venture capitalists, family offices, and corporate investors managing billions in assets. Running across all three days, the programme is designed to provide curated deal flow, targeted investor meetings, and exposure to capital sources actively seeking the next wave of digital health disruptors.

“Startups are the lifeblood of digital health,’’ said Mohamad Sabri, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Informa. “The WHX Tech Investors Programme is a rare opportunity to connect early-stage innovators with the capital, mentorship, and strategic partnerships they need to scale rapidly and make a tangible impact on healthcare delivery.”

Platform for Connection: The WHX Tech Connections Programme

Tailored to digital health solution providers, the Connections Programme will facilitate personalised networking sessions with senior buyers, decision-makers, and strategic partners. This initiative offers a pathway for startups to forge high-impact partnerships and gain critical exposure to healthcare stakeholders actively seeking new technologies and solutions.

“At WHX Tech, we’re excited to showcase how IDMEDICO is simplifying healthcare through secure, AI-powered digital solutions,” said Mohammed Galeeb, CEO of IDMEDICO. “Emerging startups often face barriers in scalability and adoption—this platform helps overcome them. WHX Tech offers invaluable exposure, helping us connect with investors and stakeholders who can accelerate our journey towards smarter, more accessible healthcare.”

An Ecosystem of Opportunity: Stages of Innovation

WHX Tech is expected to attract upwards of 300 exhibitors, more than 300 expert speakers, and 5,000-plus visiting healthcare leaders from over 30 countries. The event will unfold across three transformative stages. World X will offer a global showcase of real-world digital health applications, spotlighting experts and technologies reshaping care delivery; Future X promises a future-facing platform exploring the next two decades of digital health, from AI to quantum computing; and Xcelerate is the dynamic arena connecting startups with investors, spotlighting high-growth companies and driving systemic change.

For more information and to register interest in attending or exhibiting, visit: www.worldhealthexpo.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.