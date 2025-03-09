Manama, Bahrain – StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), announces its collaboration with Reboot Coding Institute, the largest tech hub and coding program dedicated to developing the next generation of tech talent in the Kingdom.

In an era where technical expertise is rapidly driving startup success and scaling its growth, this partnership addresses a critical need in Bahrain's entrepreneurial landscape. While StartUp Bahrain continues to strengthen the ecosystem through community building and resource accessibility, Reboot Coding Institute brings its intensive, industry-focused coding programs that transform learners into job-ready full-stack developers. Its practical approach to teaching programming skills has already contributed to the growing pool of technical talent in the Kingdom.

The partnership will create new pathways for aspiring entrepreneurs and startup teams to gain essential coding skills through specialized workshops, bootcamps, and technical mentorship programs. This initiative aims to bridge the technical skills gap in the startup community while fostering a new generation of tech-enabled founders.

"Building a thriving startup ecosystem requires a strong foundation of technical talent," expressed Yanal Jallad, Managing Director at Reboot Coding Institute. "With over 50% of Startup Weekend participants coming from Reboot and a student body of 400 developers and growing, it makes sense to deepen our collaboration with StartUp Bahrain. Together, we're not just teaching code – we're empowering future founders with the technical capabilities to build and scale their innovative solutions, and encouraging developers to pursue their entrepreneurial interests and ideas."

Maryam Malik, Project Manager at StartUp Bahrain, stated. "Our collaboration with Reboot Coding Institute represents a strategic step toward strengthening the technical capabilities within our startup community, and transforming innovative ideas into tangible tech solutions while supporting the growth of Bahrain's digital economy."

For more information about upcoming coding programs and initiatives, visit Reboot Coding Institute's website.