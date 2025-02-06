STARTRADER has officially secured its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license in the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing client satisfaction and delivering excellence through tailored financial solutions.

With the addition of the SCA license 20200000241, the STARTRADER Group now holds a total of six financial services licenses, including those regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. This expansion further strengthens STARTRADER’s regulatory footprint and capabilities across key global markets, providing a robust foundation for the brand’s international operations.

Also, with the SCA license, STARTRADER is now well- positioned to serve clients in the UAE, offering access to its unique services, including excellent customer support, ultra-tight spreads, and an innovative app that enables traders to invest globally. As Dubai and the surrounding emirates continue to grow as key global financial hubs, STARTRADER’s visionary management team saw the opportunity to tap into this promising and flourishing market.

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, stated, “Securing six licenses, including the SCA, is a major milestone for STARTRADER. This allows us to better serve our clients in carefully selected markets, with the UAE acting as a central hub for growth. By expanding here, we align with the region's evolving financial landscape and remain focused on delivering outstanding service.”

This expansion into the UAE goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements; it's about offering STARTRADER’s unique products and services to a broader client base and building stronger connections in one of the world’s top financial centers. With the SCA license secured, STARTRADER is poised for continued growth, ready to deliver even greater value to its clients, and contribute to the UAE’s growing financial ecosystem.