Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Standard Chartered announced today the launch of its first ‘Priority Private’ centre in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, dedicated to providing bespoke wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). The new centre caters specifically to the financial aspirations of the globally mobile HNW diaspora with international financial needs, enabling them to seamlessly manage, grow and transfer their wealth across generations.

By leveraging Standard Chartered’s extensive network, including wealth hubs in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, Jersey (UK), and India, the ‘Priority Private’ centre offers clients access to an unparalleled range of international investment opportunities, multi-market lending facilities, and tailored wealth solutions. The centre features dedicated rooms for key international corridors, including Africa, India, China, Singapore and Jersey/UK, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to supporting clients globally.

The offering is underpinned by a team of highly skilled, INSEAD certified, relationship managers and wealth specialists who provide expert guidance, ensuring that clients benefit from personalised advice aligned with their unique goals and circumstances. With a deep understanding of the cultural and financial preferences of HNW clients, the centre provides a truly bespoke banking experience. The centre will also serve as an exclusive venue for client events offering a unique space for networking and financial discussions.

Rajesh Kannan, Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking UAE and Head of International Banking EMEA, Jersey and Global Indian at Standard Chartered, said: “The launch of our Priority Private centre in the UAE marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class wealth solutions for internationally connected clients. By combining our global reach with local expertise, we are uniquely positioned to provide seamless access to financial opportunities that matter most to our clients.”

He added: “The UAE’s strategic location as a global financial hub makes it the ideal choice for this initiative. The growing demand for cross-border wealth solutions requires a seamless and innovative approach. Our Priority Private centre represents a step forward in how we serve our clients, offering them the tools and expertise they need to navigate the complexities of global financial markets.”

The launch, attended by Judy Hsu, Global Chief Executive Officer, Wealth and Retail Banking, and Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, forms part of Standard Chartered’s broader strategy to expand its Wealth and Affluent business and strengthen its proposition for globally connected clients. The centre will exclusively serve HNW clients and will also cater to the Bank’s International offshore clients, which is at the geographic crossroads of Standard Chartered’s network spanning across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

The Priority Private centre in the UAE is part of a growing global network across Standard Chartered’s key markets, further solidifying the Bank’s position as a trusted partner for clients seeking sophisticate international wealth solutions.

