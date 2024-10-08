‍Cape Town, South Africa — Stanchion, a global Payment Technology company and a pioneer of Payment Fabric, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organisation. Stanchion will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organisations’ program brings together industry leaders to strategise about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As an Associate Participating Organisation, Stanchion adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. Stanchion will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organisations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organisation, Stanchion has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and the adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

Pierre Aurel, Chief Product Officer at Stanchion, said: “As we create new payment experiences in PayTech, we will continue to prioritise security and compliance, which is why we are excited to partner with and support the PCI SSC on their industry initiatives. For over two decades, we have created secure software for the payment industry and now we have the ability to share our global perspectives on emerging payment methods and technologies.”

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

About Stanchion

Stanchion Payments is a global PayTech solution provider with a leadership position in creating payment fabric technology and powering payment change. Our technology offers payment integration capabilities, enabling the modernisation, transformation, accelerated innovation and efficient management of payment systems. Over the past two decades, since its establishment in South Africa in 2001, Stanchion has expanded its offerings and solutions across the globe with offices in South Africa, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

