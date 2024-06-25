SSH is delighted to announce its appointment as the Lead Design Consultant for the newly launched Dubai Harbour Residences, the heart of Dubai Harbour— presenting a prestigious master plan that features a blend of mixed-use developments, including upscale hotels and both branded and unbranded residences.

With access to a private beach and resort-inspired comforts, these low-rise residences boast breathtaking panoramic sea and city views, providing the backdrop for moments of congregation, celebration, and contemplation. The residential complex will feature a variety of apartments and penthouses, each meticulously designed to provide an unparalleled living experience, catering to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences.

As the Lead Consultant, SSH will work closely with Shamal Holding, with Dubai-based H&H Development leading as the Development Manager, along with the internationally renowned Design Architect Nikken Sekkei. Together, we aim to create a landmark development that seamlessly blends modern luxury with functional living spaces, making it a premier destination for residents and visitors alike.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 63 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 800 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH has ranked within the top 10 Middle East architectural firms in the Middle East, infrastructure, construction management, and consulting categories in the World Architecture 100 Survey in 2024. SSH was also ranked in 100th place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2023.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.