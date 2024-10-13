Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Korean automotive manufacturer, SsangYong Motor Company officially rebranded as KG Mobility (KGM), highlighting its future direction as a pioneer of the next generation of mobility solutions. The announcement was made at a shareholders meeting held at the company’s headquarters in Pyeongtaek.

Under the new slogan ‘Go Different. KG Mobility’, KGM now plans to focus on technologies such as EV-dedicated platforms, software-defined vehicles, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI), in line with the direction of the global automobile industry. Founded in 1954 as Ha Dong-hwan, the company boasts a 70-year history as Korea’s first vehicle producer and its best-known maker of SUVs. The company’s name changed to Dong-A Motors in 1977 and later to SsangYong Motor in 1988.

The lineup at the KGM showroom includes the C+ segment SUV, Torres and popular compact SUV brand, TIVOLI. For more information, visit the KGM showroom in Sanad, call +973 17500900, or visit the official website motorcity.com.bh