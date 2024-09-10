Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP) is set to participate in the 5th edition of the Global Vertical Farming Show, which will be held from September 10-11, 2024, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, UAE. The event will bring together over 5,000 participants from more than 35 countries to explore the latest trends, innovations, and technologies in the rapidly evolving vertical farming industry.

As a leader in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, SRTIP will host its own exhibition booth at the event, showcasing its cutting-edge projects in vertical farming and food security. The park has been at the forefront of research and development in agri-tech, supporting major initiatives aimed at enhancing food sustainability in the UAE and beyond. The SRTI Park team will also participate in one of the conference sessions to share insights on the critical role vertical farming plays in ensuring the future food supply for the region.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, emphasized the significance of the park’s involvement in this global event, stating: "Our participation in the Global Vertical Farming Show highlights our commitment to developing sustainable agricultural solutions through innovation and technology. Vertical farming has become an essential component in addressing global food security challenges, particularly in arid regions like the Middle East. At SRTIP, we continuously integrate the latest farming technologies to ensure that the UAE and the region remain at the forefront of sustainable agriculture."

Al Mahmoudi also extended an open invitation to companies, researchers, and those with advanced agricultural technologies to join SRTIP, noting that the park has become an attractive hub and platform for investments in this vital sector due to the significant support and advantages it offers to projects and startups in advanced agriculture.

The Global Vertical Farming Show is one of the largest gatherings of vertical farming leaders, investors, and innovators in the Middle East. Focused on the future of farming, the event provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. By participating, SRTIP continues to cement its role in developing technology-driven sustainable solutions that contribute to the UAE’s food security strategy.

SRTIP’s work in vertical farming includes research on sustainable crop production, advanced irrigation techniques, and the development of smart farming technologies. These efforts align with the UAE’s long-term vision to foster innovation in food production, ensuring that global demand is met sustainably.

About Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP):

SRTIP is a leading hub for research, innovation, and technology in the UAE, dedicated to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that supports the growth of innovative companies and drives economic development. Focusing on key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, SRTI Park plays a key role in Sharjah's efforts to attract investment and promote technological advancement.