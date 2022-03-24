Spotify shed the light on the first female ambassador for Spotify’s EQUAL Arabia, Egyptian-Moroccan rap star Perrie by featuring her on a billboard in the heart of New York’s Times Square on March 23, 2022. Her appearance on the billboard is part of EQUAL Arabia, a program launched in celebration of International Women’s Month, which aims to turn up the volume on Arab women creators and bring their voices to the world.

In addition to being featured in Times Square, Perrie appears on Spotify’s editorial space, where she is featured on the playlists EQUAL Arabia, EQUAL Destination and EQUAL Global Playlist which help her get global exposure

Perrie started singing at the age of eight. Over the past year, she has been making waves in the rap scene and collaborating with some of the genre’s key figures, which helped her make her way to Spotify’s Top 50 Egypt. Her music has been listened to by fans in Germany, United States, Saudi Arabia and more. In early March, Perrie released her song “El Sa3a Tes3a” which she wrote, composed and produced.

