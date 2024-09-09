Cairo: A consortium of investors comprising SPE PEF III (SPE Capital), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Tanmiya Capital Ventures (TCV) and British International Investment (BII) has fully acquired Tamweely Microfinance S.A.E (Tamweely), the leading non-banking financial services company in Egypt specializing in serving micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), from its current shareholders: Ayady for Investment & Development S.A.E, NI Capital Holding for Financial Investments S.A.E , and Post for Investment Company S.A.E., in a deal exceeding EGP 2.5 Billion.

Established in 2017, Tamweely Microfinance has emerged as a leading player in the Egyptian non-bank financial services sector, offering financing and ancillary services dedicated to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). With its commitment to bringing innovative and seamless financial services to Egypt’s unbanked and under-served customers, Tamweely has served more than 500k clients and disbursed more than EGP 17bn since its inception and today operates a branch network of 230 branches and more than 3,950 loan officers, across 24 governorates.

The consortium will partner with CEO and Managing Director, Ahmed Khorched and Tamweely’s management on scaling up the company’s infrastructure, organization and operations and further expanding the company’s suite of products to serve Egypt’s unbanked and underserved populations.

In a statement regarding the transaction, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, commented: "The divestment of government entities from Tamweely for Microfinance in favor of a consortium of international investors exemplifies the government's vision to empower the private sector, attract both local and foreign investments, and gradually withdraw from certain sectors. This aligns with the implementation of the State Ownership Policy and aims to maximize returns on state assets. Tamweely serves as a model of successful government investments that have significantly contributed to the growth of the non-banking financial sector, enhanced financial inclusion, generated job opportunities, and supported social and economic development initiatives. Today, Tamweely's achievements showcase the potential of public-private partnerships to drive economic growth and promote financial inclusion."

H.E Eng. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, remarked: "I am delighted to witness the successful completion of this transaction, which began while I was serving at the EBRD. This transaction serves as a strong testament to international institutions' confidence in the future growth of Egypt's economy and its investment environment. I congratulate NI Capital, Ayady, and Post for Investment on their efforts in building and developing this leading company in the NBFI sector. I also extend my congratulations to the international consortium involved in this transaction and wish them much success. I anticipate that this will mark the beginning of increased direct investment inflows into the real economy, especially after the significant developments our country has made in sustainable infrastructure over the past decade. The Ministry of Investment is dedicated to enhancing the investment environment to attract more direct investments, and we stand ready to provide the necessary support to this investment consortium as well as any local or foreign investors interested in investing in Egypt."

Mr. Osama Saleh, Chairman of Ayady, stated: “Our journey with Tamweely has been transformative, not only for us but for countless entrepreneurs across Egypt. As we exit now, I take pride in the solid foundation we've established and the positive impact we've had on micro and small businesses, as well as local communities. This successful exit marks a new chapter, and I look forward to seeing Tamweely continue to flourish under new management.”

Mr. Abdo Elwan, Chairman of Egypt Post, stated: “We are delighted with this deal, which highlights the significant achievement of Post for Investment, in partnership with NI Capital and Ayady, in establishing a developmental economic entity that has actively contributed to the advancement of technological and digital infrastructure. This has greatly facilitated the financing growth of the private sector and the creation of new job opportunities. We look forward to more fruitful collaborations in the future to launch even more successful ventures.”

Mr. Mohamed Metwally, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at NI Capital, said: “ NI Capital and its partners launched Tamweely with a vision to empower micro and small business owners and foster financial inclusion across Egypt, and after 7 years of operations, the Company has achieved remarkable milestones in terms of rolling out about EGP 17 billion of micro finance lending, creating direct and indirect jobs, and earning healthy returns to its shareholders. Our exit is a testament to the exceptional performance, dedication, and hard work of our private equity team, and an exemplary cooperation with our partners. I am confident that Tamweely has been well staged for greater prospects.”

Mr. Ahmed Khorched, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tamweely, said: “We are very happy to welcome our new partners to Tamweely. The backing of leading international financial institutions is a testimony to Tamweely’s success and unique profile in the market. We have ambitious plans for the company and look forward to combining our strengths to create value for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Ahmed El Oraby, Partner, and Nabil Triki, Managing Partner of SPE Capital, said: “As a consortium, we are excited to partner with Ahmed Khorched and Tamweely’s management team through this investment. Egypt’s non-banking financial services sector has demonstrated favorable fundamentals and presents a tremendous opportunity to extend digital financial services to the under-banked and under-served segments of society. We look forward to building on the success of the founding shareholders and supporting the company as it scales its operations, technology and digital infrastructure and organization and pursues its ambitious growth plans and impact agenda.”

Mr. Ahmed Ali, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Post for Investment Company, concluded: "This successful exit is a proud moment for us as founders. We have been committed to driving financial inclusion and supporting underserved communities in Egypt. It has been an incredible journey, and Tamweely's success reflects the innovative spirit and resilience of all stakeholders in the transaction. I look forward to seeing its continued positive impact and growth under its new shareholders."

The investment consortium was advised by MF Strategy, Mediterranean Corporate Finance (MCF), Helmy, Hamza and Partners – a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International, and BLC Robert & Associates (legal advisors), PricewaterhouseCoopers (financial advisor), IBIS Consulting (ESG and Impact), and various other consultants on commercial and technical matters. The sellers were advised by ADSERO - Ragy Soliman & Partners (legal advisor).

The transaction closing remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain conditions agreed between the parties.

About Tamweely:

Established in 2017 in Egypt, Tamweely is a leading non-banking financial services company that provides financing and ancillary services for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). For more information, please visit: www.tamweely.com.eg

About SPE Capital:

Founded in 2016, SPE Capital is an independent Private Equity firm focused on Africa and the Middle East. SPE Capital is led by an experienced on-the-ground investment team, with strong local knowledge and a proven track record of investing in growth companies. With offices spanning across the region, SPE Capital has a thorough understanding of businesses in the region and strives to apply best international practices and governance standards. SPE Capital is a signatory of the Operating Principles for Impact Management, a framework for investors ensuring that impact considerations are purposefully integrated throughout the investment life cycle. For more information, please visit: www.spe-capital.com

About British International Investment:

British International Investment is the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. As a trusted investment partner to businesses in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, BII invests to create productive, sustainable and inclusive economies in our markets. Between 2022-2026, at least 30 per cent of BII’s total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. BII is also a founding member of the 2X Challenge which has raised over $33.6 billion to empower women’s economic development. The company has investments in over 1,580 businesses across 65 countries and total net assets of £8.5 billion. For more information, visit: www.bii.co.uk | watch here. Follow British International Investment on LinkedIn and X.

About the EBRD:

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies across three continents. The EBRD is owned by 73 countries, as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, well governed, green, inclusive, resilient and integrated. Since its inception in 1991, the EBRD has invested more than EUR 200 billion since 1991 in around 7,150 investments.

About TCV:

Established in 2016, TCV is an Egypt-based investment firm specializing in growth equity investments across various sectors. For more information, please visit: www.tcvegypt.com

About Ayady for Investment & Development:

Founded in 2015 in a collaboration between the Ministry of Planning and other quasi-government institutions as a private investment entity with a focus on driving economic development through strategic investments, Ayady aspires to encourage investments and promote development in Egypt through providing access to capital to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Ayady aims to contribute to Egypt’s economic growth by supporting businesses that have a positive impact on the community and economy. Out of a desire to build a “Better Egypt”, AYADY acts as an “Economically” driven investment vehicle aiming to endorse development across Egypt – while maintaining viability to ensure sustainability across it’s investment portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.ayadyegypt.com

About NI Capital Holding for Financial Investments:

Established in 2015 as a subsidiary of the National Investment Bank, NI Capital is an Egyptian financial services firm offering a comprehensive range of services, including investment banking advisory, asset management, private equity, and brokerage. With extensive market expertise and a focus on innovation, NI Capital provides tailored financial solutions that drive value and growth for institutional and private clients, contributing to the development of Egypt’s financial market. For more information, please visit: www.nicapital.com.eg

About Post for Investment (PFI):

Established in 2006 as the investment arm fully owned by Egypt Post, Post for Investment focuses on developing and managing investment opportunities across diverse sectors, including telecom, non-banking financial services, real estate development, and other services. The company leverages the extensive network and infrastructure of Egypt Post to identify and capitalize on investment prospects that contribute to national development and financial inclusion. For more information, please visit: www.pfi.com.eg