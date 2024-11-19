Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has appointed Q Market Makers (QMM) as its liquidity provider as of Tuesday 19 November 2024.

Space42 was formed through the recent merger between Yahsat and Bayanat to deliver advanced satellite communications, geospatial insights, and artificial intelligence solutions to customers globally. Following the merger, enhancing liquidity has become essential for increasing accessibility of Space42 shares to a broader investor base.

By appointing QMM as its liquidity provider, Space42 aims to contribute to a more robust and dynamic market environment, delivering added value for its current and potential investors. Key benefits of liquidity provision include improved trading volumes, tighter bid-ask spreads, and enhanced price discovery, which fosters confidence among institutional and retail investors.

Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, commented, “Space42 has chosen QMM as our liquidity provider to enhance market accessibility and the trading environment for Space42 shares. QMM’s expertise in liquidity provision will support our efforts to engage a broader investor base, allowing them to be part of Space42’s exciting growth story, and help us maintain a more dynamic market environment for our shares.”

Magdi Shannon, CEO of QMM, added, "Working with Space42 as their liquidity provider supports our mission to strengthen market efficiency and transparency for both established and emerging entities. We look forward to contributing to the stability and growth of Space42’s ADX-listed shares through our liquidity provision solutions."

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

About Q Market Makers LLC (QMM):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Q Market Maker LLC (QMM), specializes in market making, and liquidity provision across several asset classes. The company also operates as a securities lending and borrowing agent in Abu Dhabi. QMM brings together a combination of highly specialized expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment for the benefit of all market participants. QMM is an ADX licensed Market Maker, and Securities Lending & Borrowing Agent. QMM is registered with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and fully adheres to international standards of corporate governance.