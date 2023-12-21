Funding round sees participation from Isometry Capital, as well as existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital

Soum has seen 40x growth, 4 million downloads and is present across 150+ cities

Soum is targeting $40 billion MENA second hand markets with regional expansion

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Soum, the Riyadh-headquartered marketplace for secondhand products, has successfully secured $18 million in Series A funding. This funding round is led by Jahez, with participation from Isometry Capital along with existing investors participating, Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital.

Founded by Fahad Al Hassan, Bader Almubarak, and Fahad Albassam, Soum has witnessed tremendous growth since its seed round 18 months ago. The company’s sales have grown by 40x, underpinned by strong and improving unit economics, and maintaining an outstanding customer satisfaction score. Soum has delivered to and from 150+ Saudi cities, effectively building a first-of-its-kind unified national marketplace to buy, sell, and discover products with trust and convenience. The Soum app launched less than two years ago has already received more than 4 million downloads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and is seeing traction in the United Arab Emirates.

Soum’s Series A funding will accelerate the company’s expansion regionally, as well as beyond its core vertical of secondhand electronics in which it enjoys market leadership in KSA. With the addition of high value categories for secondhand products, Soum will enable users to sell products ranging from collectibles to automobiles, tapping a combined $40Bn market.

Fahad Alhassan, Co-Founder & CEO of Soum, said, "Soum was founded with a vision to be the marketplace to buy and sell anything online with convenience, trust and ease. The success of this funding round is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. With the backing of the region’s leading investors, we are excited to kick-off our next stage of growth, while continuing on our mission to transform how customers buy and sell online."

Buyers and sellers in the MENA region have endured the frustration of navigating spam-infested classified platforms. By acting as a trusted intermediary for each transaction, Soum alleviates the stress of both buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction.

Commenting on the investment round, Abdulaziz Alhouti, Chief Investment Officer of Jahez, stated, "We are impressed by the remarkable achievements of the Soum team. Their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns with Jahez's vision. This investment is a testament to our confidence in Soum's potential to redefine the e-commerce landscape in the Middle East."

With the Series A funding as a catalyst, Soum is poised for continued growth, aiming to set new standards in innovation, customer satisfaction, and market impact in the Middle East. Soum is a mobile app and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Soum

Soum is on a mission to re-imagine recommerce in the MENA region and beyond. As the largest secondhand marketplace in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Soum has grown to become the most trusted platform for consumers to monetise their secondhand products and while allowing buyers to discover high quality pre-owned items. To know more, visit: https://soum.sa/en