Dubai, UAE - Copenhagen-based fashion label Soulland announces its entry into the Middle East with the opening of its first Dubai store at Dubai Hills Mall this summer, marking a new chapter in the brand’s international trajectory.

Founded in 2002, Soulland has built a global following through its distinct balance of Scandinavian design principles and craftsmanship, shaped by a deep connection to art, music, and youth culture. Bridging refined tailoring with relaxed silhouettes, the brand approaches fashion as part of a wider cultural conversation, extending beyond clothing into community and creative exchange.

The Dubai opening signals a considered step into a region where a new generation of creatives is shaping its own visual and cultural identity. Soulland enters this landscape with an intention to engage with the city’s evolving ecosystem, where fashion moves in dialogue with architecture and music.

Located in Dubai Hills Mall, the store will serve as Soulland’s first physical presence in the Middle East, introducing its collections to an audience attuned to both global perspective and local nuance. The space reflects the brand’s Copenhagen roots, defined by clarity and restraint, while opening the door to interpretations shaped by its regional context.

“Dubai is a city where different cultures and ideas coexist,” says Jacob Kampp Berliner, Founder and CEO of Soulland. “For us, it felt important to enter this environment in a way that is thoughtful and long-term, to build connections over time.”

With a background in graffiti and youth culture, Berliner has developed Soulland into an internationally recognised label that moves fluidly between fashion and the broader creative landscape. His work continues to explore how clothing can act as a medium for cultural exchange, shaped by global influence and local context.

Soulland’s arrival in Dubai reflects a broader shift in the global fashion landscape, where emerging cultural capitals are redefining how brands expand, with authenticity and community at the center of long-term relevance.

The Dubai store will open in Summer 2026 at Dubai Hills Mall.

About Soulland

Soulland is a Copenhagen-based menswear brand founded in 2002, recognised for its distinctive blend of cultural influence, craftsmanship and a distinctly Copenhagen aesthetic. The brand has presented shows on the official schedules of Copenhagen Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, as well as at Pitti Uomo 102 in Florence. Over the years, Soulland has received several industry recognitions, including Designer of the Year at the DANSK Fashion Awards and Show of the Year at the ELLE Denmark Awards. Soulland’s work has been featured in leading international publications such as Vogue, Fantastic Man and Monocle. The brand has collaborated with global partners including Nike SB, Li-Ning, 66 North, Lee and Colette, alongside artists such as André Saraiva, Charlie Roberts, Malin Gabriella Nordin and Sune Christiansen. Through these collaborations and cultural initiatives, Soulland has established itself at the intersection of fashion, art, and creative communities.

Instagram: @soulland

Website: soulland.com