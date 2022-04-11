Muscat, Oman: Sotheby’s International Realty, the international luxury real estate brokerage firm, now in Oman, represents both sellers and buyers of luxury real estate through a global network of expert sales associates.

Built on decades of tradition and dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, Sotheby's International Realty offers transformative experiences through a global network of exceptional agents. The brand, present in 79 countries and territories around the globe, includes 25,000 sales associates and had a record-breaking 2021 with $204 Billion in annual sales.

The brand’s presence in Oman gives the Omani and regional real estate market exclusive access to international affiliate listings around the globe and puts years of expertise in luxury real estate at the service of buyers in Oman. As for sellers looking to list their property, Oman Sotheby’s International Realty offers them global exposure and access to exclusive highly qualified global clientele. In addition to guidance and expert advice from the best agents in the field, the firm offers extraordinary marketing and exposure to properties through top analytical tools and its award-winning website in – 14 languages/dialects – attracting more visitors than any other luxury real estate website.

In addition, Oman Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive sales agency to The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat, a luxurious beachfront address like no other. The Residences are the first St. Regis branded residences in Oman and cater to both local and global luxury markets, serving both as an ideal holiday destination and premium residential address, and offering exclusive privileges and amenities to residents.

Along with the prestige and worldwide brand recognition that it brings to the Omani market, Oman Sotheby’s International Realty promotes properties with incomparable attention to style and detail and relies on advanced technological tools like 3D interactive sales tools, to make it possible for clients to fully immerse themselves in homes listed on the website or even unfurnished developments/property using cutting-edge technology.

Commenting on the brand’s presence in Oman, Faisal Al Shanfari, Country Manager at Oman Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “We offer a wide range of services to customers that are akin to exclusivity and luxury living. As the exclusive sales agency to The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat, we aim to offer a lifestyle of luxury and a unique investment opportunity in Oman’s growing real estate market and hospitality sectors, both on the rise in line with the country's 2040 tourism strategy.”

On the aspirations of Oman Sotheby’s International Realty for the year 2022, Al Shanfari said: “It is safe to say that the market has resumed its upward growth trend post COVID-19, and we are seeing the real estate sector in Oman and the region regain momentum. We, at Oman Sotheby’s International Realty are more determined than ever to keep bringing luxury experiences to the region and become the luxury real estate brand of choice in the Omani market.”

If you wish to consult an expert in the field of luxury real estate or search for your dream home or want to enlist your home for sale with the agency, please get in touch with Oman Sotheby’s International Realty email info@omansothebysrealty.com or visit our offices in Al Fardan Courtyard, 2nd Floor - Office 5-27, Muscat, Oman.