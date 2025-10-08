Local OPS plant to support KSA's polyolefin market and the Saudi Vision 2030

Ulsan, South Korea – Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of polymer stabilizers, has announced a major new investment to establish a state-of-the-art OPS (One Pack Systems) production facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This greenfield investment project underlines SONGWON’s global strategy to strengthen its position in the polyolefin industry and deliver high-quality, locally manufactured OPS products to its KSA customers with shorter lead times.

Due for completion in 2028, the new state-of-the-art facility will be wholly owned by SONGWON and produce a range of SONGNOX® OPS, high‑performance additive blends to support efficient polyolefin resin production. By expanding local capacity and improving supply chain flexibility, the plant will position the organization to better serve the fast-growing polyolefin market across the Middle East.

Commenting on the greenfield investment, Jongho Park, Group CEO, said: “Following the success of our facilities in the UAE, Germany and the U.S., this investment represents a significant step forward in expanding SONGWON's global OPS footprint and our dedication to this key polyolefin market and the Saudi Vision 2030. Furthermore, the new KSA plant will unlock new possibilities for growth and future expansion and enable us to provide reliable and responsive service to customers across the Middle East and beyond.”

“The new strategically‑located facility will complement our existing production network and enhance our ability to serve KSA customers effectively. It highlights not only our commitment to this important region but also our drive to lead in operational excellence and sustainability,” explains Christian Miglioli, Country Manager UAE & Leader Sales Polymer Stabilizers – Middle East, Africa & India. “By providing greater access to our high‑performance SONGNOX OPS range, the KSA plant will open new opportunities for SONGWON to meet evolving market needs and, most importantly, to deliver real value to our customers.”