Cairo, Egypt – Somabay, home to the renowned Cascades Golf Resort, Spa & Thalasso, proudly announces its partnership with Le Club Golf, Europe’s leading golf network, to host the Somabay World Cup Finals. Marking a historic first for Egypt, this prestigious event will be held at The Cascades Golf Resort from 2025 to 2027. The first edition of the tournament in Somabay is scheduled to take place from October 12th to October 17th, 2025, firmly establishing Somabay as a rising global golf destination.

This partnership underscores Somabay’s commitment to seamlessly blending world-class sports, sustainability, and unmatched hospitality. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Red Sea, golfers from over 25 countries, including France, Spain, and Belgium, will compete on the championship course designed by the legendary Gary Player.

Following a successful five-year tenure in Mauritius, relocating this iconic tournament to Egypt reflects Somabay’s dedication to innovation, environmental stewardship, and excellence, further elevating Egypt’s status on the global golfing stage.

A Transformative Collaboration

Ibrahim El-Missiri, Group CEO of Somabay, shared:

“Partnering with Le Club Golf for such a prestigious tournament marks a transformative milestone in Somabay’s journey as a premier destination. We are thrilled to welcome golfers and guests from across the globe, offering an unparalleled fusion of competitive sport, luxurious hospitality, and sustainability. This partnership reflects our vision to position Somabay as a global leader in sports tourism.”

Bruno Lelieur, Director of Le Club Golf International, added:

“We are delighted to bring the Amateur World Cup Finals to Egypt for the first time and collaborate with Somabay, a destination that perfectly aligns with our vision of combining world-class golf with extraordinary travel experiences. The Cascades Golf Resort’s championship course and Somabay’s exceptional amenities create the ideal setting for this global event. Together, we aim to expand golf’s reach and create unforgettable memories for players.”

Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager of The Cascades Golf Resort, remarked:

“Hosting the Somabay World Cup Finals is a significant milestone for The Cascades Golf Resort and the Egyptian golfing community. Our team is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience, from the pristine conditions of our Gary Player-designed course to the exceptional service and hospitality that define Somabay. We look forward to showcasing the very best we have to offer.”

Beyond the Tournament

To further elevate the experience, Somabay will launch the Hosting Resort Invitational, offering tailored packages for golf enthusiasts. Attendees will enjoy luxurious accommodations and immersive activities, alongside world-class amenities such as pristine beaches, a vibrant Marina, and The Cascades Golf Resort. This initiative sets a new benchmark for sports tourism in the region.

Leading in Sustainability

Somabay’s efforts in sustainable tourism are exemplified by its GEO Certification from the Golf Environment Organization, which highlights the resort’s dedication to resource efficiency, habitat preservation, and community engagement. This recognition reinforces Somabay’s leadership in sustainable tourism, where luxury and environmental responsibility coexist harmoniously.

A New Era for Golf in Egypt

The Somabay World Cup Finals not only solidify Egypt’s position as a global golf destination but also reinforce Somabay’s role in redefining sports tourism. Through the seamless integration of luxury, sport, and sustainability, Somabay continues to deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the world.

About Somabay

Somabay is a premier destination on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, just 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a four-hour flight from Central Europe. Nestled on a 10-million-square-meter peninsula surrounded by sea on three sides, Somabay features five luxury resort hotels, a signature collection of residential properties, and premium amenities that set the stage for extraordinary experiences.

Boasting 11 kilometers of pristine shoreline, world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, and a stunning Marina that blends the sea, mountains, and desert into a picturesque masterpiece, Somabay is where unforgettable memories are made.

About Le Club Golf

Le Club Golf is Europe’s largest golf network, representing over 240 courses in France and more than 1,000 courses worldwide. With innovative loyalty programs like the Gold Card for member clubs and the Classic Card for green fee players, Le Club Golf offers exclusive benefits, including discounted rounds and travel packages. A subsidiary of Groupe Duval, the company further expanded its global influence with the acquisition of Bluegreen Company in 2022.

The Somabay World Cup Finals will feature over 50,000 participants worldwide, leading to 11 regional finals and a national championship. Amateur golfers will compete on the stunning Gary Player-designed course, one of the most scenic in the world, while the Hosting Resort Invitational provides tailored experiences for avid golf enthusiasts.