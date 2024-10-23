El-Missiri: "We are thrilled to continue hosting the Somabay Endurance Festival, a truly unique event that has helped solidify Somabay as a premier destination for sports tourism in Egypt."

Cairo – Abu Soma Touristic Development Company (ASDC); the Red Sea’s prominent real estate developer and the landlord of Somabay peninsula is proud to join forces with The TriFactory once more, with the joint goals of bringing top sports events to Somabay and growing the destination’s sports tourism portfolio. The TriFactory, Egypt’s leading mass participation sports event developer, has been organizing its flagship multi-sport event - the Endurance Festival – in Somabay since 2021. Held every spring, the event has welcomed thousands of athletes across the past four years, with the most recent edition welcoming athletes from more than 30 countries to Somabay. The next edition of the Somabay Endurance Festival is expected to take place from 29-31 May, 2025.

“We are thrilled to continue hosting the Somabay Endurance Festival, a truly unique event that has helped solidify Somabay as a premier destination for sports tourism in Egypt. Our collaboration with The TriFactory aligns with our vision of creating a world-class environment for athletes, combining the natural beauty of Somabay with top-tier facilities. We are proud to welcome athletes from around the world and showcase the exceptional experiences Somabay has to offer,” stated Ibrahim El-Missiri, Group CEO of Somabay. Adding to this that, “We are dedicated to ensuring the continued success of this festival, working together with The TriFactory to elevate the event year by year. Every passing year, we remain deeply committed to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, both for athletes and the wider community.”

Founder & CEO of The TriFactory, Ayman Hakky, commented on the Somabay Endurance Festival, noting, “After six editions of the Somabay Endurance Festival, our athletes have made it clear: Somabay is the place to be when it comes to endurance sports in Egypt. We couldn’t be prouder to commit our flagship multi-sport event, the Endurance Festival, to Somabay for the next three years, renewing our partnership with the Red Sea’s most exciting destination and offering our athletes an unrivaled endurance sports experience. The beautiful nature of this world-class destination, with a major focus on health & wellbeing, makes it the perfect destination to host major sports events such as the Somabay Endurance Festival and our major wellness festival, the Solasi Wellbeing Festival.”

The Somabay Endurance Festival combines swimming, cycling, and running, serving as a true showcase of the crystal clear waters, perfectly paved avenues, and beautiful beachfront on offer at Somabay. With different races and distances, the Somabay Endurance Festival offers something for every athlete, younger and older generations, and first-time participants to seasoned professionals. Participants can find out more about the Somabay Endurance Festival at www.thetrifactory.com, as well as detailed information about traveling and staying at Somabay.

About Somabay

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just a 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe). Nestled on 10 million square meters, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. The peninsula boasts some of the most beautiful sandy beaches of the Red Sea, as well as panoramic views of desert terrains and mountains.

Life at Somabay is where fantasy-scapes follow you wherever you go and sun-drenched activities take infinite elevating forms. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities set the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

About The TriFactory

The TriFactory is Egypt's leading sports event management company, specializing in mass participation sports events. Founded in 2015, the company has grown to become the leading supplier of endurance sports to the Egyptian market. The TriFactory is a fully licensed sports event organiser under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth & Sport, processing more than 20,000 race registrations per annum. The TriFactory team first organized the Endurance Festival in 2014, even before the inception of the company, and the event has become Egypt's largest home-grown multi-sport event, attracting athletes of all ages and abilities from across the country and abroad.