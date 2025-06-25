Abu Dhabi, UAE: Solutions+, a leading UAE business consultancy offering digital solutions and shared services, wholly owned by Mubadala, and Serco, a global provider of essential public services, have announced the expansion of Khadamat Facilities Management L.L.C. through a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the UAE’s leadership in Integrated Facilities Management (IFM).

The agreement was signed between Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+ and Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, and was witnessed by H.E. Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of the Solutions+ Board, alongside Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, and Anthony Kirby, Group CEO of Serco, at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Under the new structure, Solutions+ and Serco will jointly consolidate IFM service contracts into Khadamat Facilities Management L.L.C. to create a national IFM champion. This collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of both organisations: Solutions+ in driving digital and operational transformation, and Serco in delivering world-class public services across transport, real estate, healthcare and citizen services.

The enhanced partnership is a pivotal step towards delivering operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability across the UAE’s critical infrastructure. It reflects a shared commitment to Emiratisation, local value creation, and long-term capability building, in line with national development goals.

“This marks a major milestone in our journey to become a leader in smart and efficient service delivery,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+. “By combining our digital first approach with Serco’s international IFM expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for integrated service excellence that supports the UAE’s long-term infrastructure ambitions, in line with Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform strategy.”

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Solutions+ through the expansion of Khadamat FM,” added Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East. “This partnership allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients and communities, while supporting the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable, innovative, and locally empowered facilities management sector.”

Serco’s Group Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kirby said, “Partnering with Solutions+ to build a national IFM champion in the UAE not only reflects our commitment to investing in key growth markets, but also demonstrates the power of collaboration in delivering better services, meaningful local impact, and long-term value for governments and citizens alike.”

By combining global best practices with local insight, this partnership reinforces Serco’s purpose to impact a better future and support government visions, and Solutions+’ ambition to lead the next generation of smart, efficient, and customer centric facilities management services across the Emirates.