Dubai, UAE: TrustFlight Ltd. (TrustFlight), a global leader in aviation digitization, is proud to announce that SolitAir, the UAE’s only dedicated cargo-agnostic airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, has selected TrustFlight’s Safety, Quality, and Risk Management platform, Centrik 5 to enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline processes across its growing fleet of Boeing 737-800 Freighters.

With its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B business model, SolitAir is set to transform air cargo logistics by addressing middle-mile challenges for freight forwarders, integrator airlines, and e-commerce platforms across Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Central Asia. The cargo carrier connects Dubai with key trade hubs across the Global South through a robust network of express daily scheduled services with the aim to cover 50 cities within a six-hour radius of the UAE, ensuring that businesses of all sizes and types seamlessly access their end customers.

By integrating TrustFlight’s cutting-edge Centrik 5 solution, SolitAir aims to enhance service reliability, optimize operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

“To build a resilient and future-ready cargo airline, we recognize the importance of digital transformation from day one,” said Hamdi Osman, founder and chief executive of SolitAir. “TrustFlight’s Centrik 5 offers the robust digital infrastructure we need to centralize our documentation, enhance safety and compliance, and efficiently manage our multi-hub operations while maintaining strict data privacy between them.”

By integrating Centrik 5’s core modules—including Safety, Compliance (Quality), Risk Management, Workflows, and Regulations—SolitAir is establishing itself as a digital-first leader in efficiency, compliance, and operational oversight in the air cargo industry. From inception, SolitAir has prioritized a fully digital framework to minimize administrative complexity, enhance regulatory alignment, and ensure superior operational performance without reliance on traditional paper-based processes.

“We are excited to partner with SolitAir as they embark on their mission to redefine cargo logistics in the AMEISC region,” said Karl Steeves, CEO, TrustFlight. “This collaboration highlights TrustFlight’s commitment to empowering aviation stakeholders with innovative digital solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Starting with its Boeing 737-800 Freighter aircrafts, SolitAir is leveraging advanced technology to set a strong foundation for its operations and remain at the forefront of industry advancements.

About TrustFlight Ltd.

TrustFlight is a digital technology innovator that specialises in the aerospace and aviation domain. The company’s best-in-class solutions and services provide an added layer of safety, efficiency, and insight to everyone involved in the operation and maintenance of aircraft. With over 200,000 active users, TrustFlight’s industry-leading suite of solutions include an Electronic Logbook (ELB), Safety and Quality Management System (SMS/QMS), Reliability Analytics software, the innovative MEL Manager, and aviation Technical Services for continuing airworthiness. Originally founded by two commercial pilots, TrustFlight has grown to become a global firm supporting a wide variety of airlines, airports, regulators, maintenance providers, and business aviation operators around the world. To learn more, visit www.trustflight.com and follow @TrustFlight on LinkedIn and X.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo-agnostic airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

